New for 2020: the nine hottest new mountain bikes we’ve ridden

New for 2020

The bike industry might be moving away from wholesale model year overhauls, but late summer remains a key period for launching the most significant new models.

1. Hope HB130, £6,299.99

The Brit big-hitter’s new trail rig ticks a big box for looks, but how will it ride?

29er trail bike with 130mm travel. Handbuilt from carbon and aluminium in Barnoldswick, Lancashire. Extensive colour options for all anodised componentry. Frame-only option for £3,950.

Read Hope HB130: first ride on Hope’s trail bike 29er

2. Specialized Enduro S-Works 29, £9,000

An Enduro rig that dwells in the body of a downhill ripper.

With 29in wheels and 170mm travel, the latest Enduro is a scaled down version of the new Demo 29 DH bike. All-carbon frame construciton, where carbon links on the S-Works model save 250g. Revised suspension layout is tailored specifically to 29in wheels. Specialized style-specific sizing makes it easier to upsize, not that you’ll need to as the new bikes are much longer. A flip-chip in the shock eyelet offers two geometry settings. Prices start at £4,500 for the Enduro Comp Enduro 29.

Read more: Specialized Enduro S-Works 29: first ride review

3. Santa Cruz Hightower CC, £7,799

The new Hightower’s modern makeover has transformed it into a big-hitter on the trails.

Trail-focussed 29er that splits the difference between the XC Tallboy and enduro-ready Santa Cruz Megatower. New lower link driven shock layout for improved VPP suspension. 140mm rear travel, 150mm fork and adjustable geometry using flip chip. Choose from top end Carbon CC frame or heavier, cheaper C version. Alloy frame and builds also available. Prices from £3,099 to £9,399.

Read more: Santa Cruz Hightower vs Megatower: first ride thoughts

4. Yeti SB165 T-Series T2, £7,799

How will Yeti’s SB configuration translate to its new 27.5in offering?

Big-hitting enduro/park bike with 27.5in wheels and modern geometry. Yeti’s Switch Infinity suspension delivers 165mm travel and is designed for coil shocks. Fox Factory level suspension with a DHX2 Coil shock shock and 180mm-travel 36 Grip2 fork with a short 37.5mm offset. Complete builds are available in T-Series and C-Series full carbon options, with a T-Series frame only for £3,799. All SB165 frames are dual-crown fork compatible.

Read more: Yeti SB165: new long-travel rig spec’d with coil shock

5. Trek Fuel EX 9.9 X01, £6,500

Will bigger hoops and improved rigidity add more Fuel to Trek’s trail bike fire?

Trek’s latest twist on its popular 29er trail bike. Still has 130mm suspension and custom Fox shock, but it’s matched to a burly 140mm Fox 36 fork. New carbon frame with internal storage, internal cable routing and improved geometry. High-volume 2.6in Bontrager tyres, with no more 27.5in Plus option. Women’s specific designs are out, in are unisex sizes and colours.

Read more: Trek Fuel Ex now features storage in the downtube

6. Kona Process 134 CR DL, £6,199

On paper it may be travelling light but the new Process 134 packs serious heat on the trails.

Same travel as the old Process 134, but the latest version now rolls on 29in wheels. Updated geometry and suspension make for a seriously capable trail bike. Grippy Maxxis MaxxTerra Minion DHF tyres increase traction and confidence. UK friendly cable routing for the rear brake and 200mm rotors for max stopping power. Four models split evenly between carbon and aluminium, with the entry-level alloy Process 134 29 costing £2,399.

Read more: Kona Process 134 CR DL 29 first ride review

7. Focus Jam2 6.8 Nine, £4,599

The new Jam2 showcases Bosch’s improved Performance Line CX motor.

Updated Jam² trail e-bike with 150mm travel. Fitted with lighter, slimmer Bosch Performance Line CX motor with standard 34t chainring. Larger capacity 625Wh internal battery can be easily removed for charging. Dropout flip chips allow you to swap between wheel sizes. More aggressive geometry with longer reach, slacker head angle and shorter chainstays. Prices from £3,699 to £4,499.

Read more: Focus Jam² 6.8 Nine e-bike first ride review

8. BMC Trailfox AMP SX, £7,499

More travel and added DH attitude mean the Trailfox AMP SX is a bike transformed.

BMC’s latest Trailfox AMP gets the SX treatment to make it more gravity focused. A 170mm Fox 36 fork slackens the head angle and gives you 20mm more travel up front. DH casing 2.5in Vittoria Mota tyres are mounted on wide 27.5in DT Swiss e-bike wheels. Shimano’s STEPs E-8000 drive system is powered by a 500Wh internal battery.

9. Giant Reign E+ 0 Pro, £6,999

With increased travel and a greater range, Giant’s new e-bike is wired for the wild.

Read more: Giant Reign E+ O Pro first ride review

Long-travel e-bike with Yamaha motor. Piggy-back battery extends the range. Top model in a three-bike range that starts at £4,499. Motor efficiency claimed to increase range from 500Wh battery. Giant claims 15 per cent quieter motor.