Yeti SB165: new long-travel rig spec’d with coil shock

The new long-travel rig spec’d with coil shock

With 165mm of suspension in the rear and 180mm FOX Factory Grip 2 damper up front, the Yeti SB165 is the slackest sled in Yeti’s line.

Yeti SB165 need to know

165mm rear travel

180mm travel fork

27.5in wheel

Sizes – Small, Medium, Large, XL

Colours – Turquoise, RAW

SB165 C1 C-Series Bike – SRP £5,399 / €6,090euro

SB165 T1 T-Series Bike – SRP £7,399 / €8,290euro

SB165 T2 T-Series Bike – SRP £7,799 / €8,690euro

SB165 T-Series Frame – SRP £3,799 / €4,190euro

480mm reach on Large

63.5° head angle

77° seat angle

344mm BB height

433mm chainstays

Yeti SB165 geometry

Yeti SB165 piccies

Yeti SB165 press release

At home outside the tape and trusted on the lines where mistakes can’t happen, Yeti Cycles released the SB165 today for aggressive riders looking to up their game. Similar to the SB130 and SB150 models Yeti released last year, the SB165 features a progressive geometry and new kinematics.

The progressive geometry features a longer reach, steeper seat angle (77 degrees) and a slacker head angle (63.5 degrees) combined with a shorter offset fork. Tuned for a coil or high-volume air shock, the SB165 is the most progressive bike in their line.

“The Switch Infinity platform provides us the ability to manipulate the bike’s kinematics and tune leverage rates within a wide range, while maintaining the same proven anti-squat properties. At 27.5%, the SB165 leverage rate is the most progressive in the line, optimized for the linear spring rates of a coil or high-volume air shock.” said Yeti Director of Engineering, Peter Zawistowski. In layman’s terms, it climbs great (even for a big bike) and crushes the downhills.

The SB165 T2, Yeti’s most popular kit, is spec’d for steep descents and technical, big consequence riding — 200mm rotors and SRAM Code RSC brakes, custom DT Swiss EX 1700 wheels are stiff and durable, and the OneUp Bash Guide keeps it all together in rough terrain. It has water bottle brackets in the main frame, internal routing and an optional shuttle protector. Optional, because some people might just leave the truck at home from now on. Additional kit information is available at YetiCycles.com.

The SB165 and all 2019 (or newer) bikes are covered by Yeti’s no-B.S. Lifetime Warranty.