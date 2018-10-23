Ben Reid goes all Ken Block to present the new 2019 Propain Spindrift

Ben thrashes stuff to within an inch of its life, be it two-wheeled or four.

Propain Bikes’ Ben Reid has just pulled off a banger of an edit with this introduction to the new 2019 Spindrift. Suffice to say Ben drops the hammer no matter what he does and that’s very much in evidence with this vid. We won’t say any more, just watch it!

Propain Spindrift 2019 Need to Know

Aluminium framed freeride/big travel enduro bike

Based around 27.5″ wheels

180mm suspension travel front and rear

2019 version now includes fully sealed frame bearings, internal cable routing and down tube protection.

Three pre-configured model options; Start, Performance, Highend

Propain also give you the ability to custom choose all main components and colours

Start model comes with RockShox suspension (Yari RC fork and Super Deluxe Coil R shock), SRAM GX Eagle 1×12 speed drivetrain, Formula Cura brakes and Propain ZTR Flow S1 wheels. Price from €2,265.

Performance model comes with RockShox suspension (Lyric RC2 fork and Super Deluxe Coil RCT shock), SRAM GX Eagle 1×12 speed drivetrain, SRAM Code brakes and Propain ZTR Flow MK3 wheels. Price from €3,465.

Highend model comes with Fox Factory suspension (Float 36 fork and DHX2 Coil shock), SRAM XX1 1×12 speed drivetrain, Magura MT7 brakes and Reynolds Black Label Carbon Enduro wheels. Price from €5,845.

Head to Propain’s website for more information and to configure your own Spindrift.