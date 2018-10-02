Enduro World Series overall series results and final round highlights vid

Hill and Ravanel show no signs of loosening their grip on their titles

The final round took place in Finale Ligure in north west Italy. Richie Rude and Cecile Ravanel took the final round wins but who won the Overall titles?

Somewhat unsurprisingly, both Sam Hill and Cecile Ravanel retained their EWS Champ titles (see the full top 10 tables below).

Ravanel had technically already wrapped up the Overall title in previous round by amassing a points total that was mathematically insurmountable.

Hill’s victory wasn’t a total certainty going into this final round but he was a whole boatload of points ahead. He basically ‘just’ had to complete the weekend’s racing to be assured the Overall title. Which is easier said than done when dealing with the unpredictable nature of international level enduro racing. A fatal mechanical cold still have lost him everything.

In the Teams category there was no repeat of last year’s winner; 2017’s victors Ibis Cycles got pipped at the post this year by Canyon Factory Enduro Racing Team.

2018 Enduro World Series overall: Pro Women

Winner: Cecile Ravanel (Commencal Vallnord Enduro Racing Team)

2018 Enduro World Series overall: Pro Men

Winner: Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles Mavic)

2018 Enduro World Series overall: Teams

Winner: Canyon Factory Enduro Team

“The 2018 EWS season finished in its traditional home of Finale Ligure in the heart of the Italian Riviera. For the first time this year the race was just one day, but featured over 50km of trail and four big stages. And those stages served up all the drama you’d expect from a race that would culminate in the World Champions being crowned on the shores of the Mediterranean.”