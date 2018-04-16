SRAM Code RSC disc brake review

The all-powerful four-piston Code returned this year with a big weight loss. Over 100 grams has been lost in the redesign but not at the expense of sheer clamping grunt as this was noticeably the most powerful stopper in our 12-brake grouptest in the April issue. There is a subtlety to this sledgehammer though, as it’s just as easy to trim speed as pull off a full-on emergency stop. SRAM’s Matchmaker lever clamp allows seamless integration with Eagle drivetrains and Reverb dropper posts, while we love the waggle-free, low-maintenance pivot bearing. And the Contact Point adjustment is actually a useful feature, as it allows you to adjust your lever throw and maintain a consistent brake feel as the pads wear down.

Once fitted to our test bike, our initial impressions of the SRAM Code RSC disc brake were how noticeably firm it felt as you grabbed the lever.

Review by Charlie Collins

The Code was re-released this year by SRAM after a raft of updates and shaving around 100 grams from its bulky older self. Many of these changes have come off the back of the success from the Guide, and now features their Swing Link mechanism to help create a powerful yet well-modulated stopper.

There’s no mush or excess lever throw once the pads have contacted the disc, and this stayed true throughout testing.

The Code showcases both consistency and modulation incredibly well, and in true fit and forget style, we never had any issues to resolve throughout testing. With the vast amount of power available, we never struggled to get it to act how we needed, with both gentle speed adjustments and heavy stops accounted for. The consistency is on par with Hope Tech 3 V4, and even within the short bed-in period, felt the most powerful of all four tested.

A detail we love is the lever blade pivot bearing, found only on the RSC version. This stops any play arising here, and will stay like this for far longer than the bushings found its competitors; it’s a neat touch that takes quality to the next level.

You certainly pay a premium for its performance, coming in a little pricier than the alternatives, but we can’t put a finger on any wrong doings. All we hope is that long-term reliability matches its unrivaled performance.