The Exposure Zenith was my go-to helmet light last winter, now it’s almost half price for Black Friday

What’s better than a powerful, focussed and easy to use light? A powerful, focussed and easy to use light with £130 lopped off the price, of course.

Last winter I tested pretty much every helmet mounted light I could get my hands on, and the standout unit was the Exposure Zenith. It’s not just that it puts out 2,100 lumens from its three LEDs, it’s that the beam is brighter and more focussed than the competition’s. That’s what makes it one of the best mountain bike lights this winter too, pair it with a bar-mounted option and don’t let the dark spoil your riding.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are hard upon us, it’s a great opportunity to snap up some of the best mountain bike deals around… provided you can find them. That’s where mbr comes in, we’ll be bringing you the best mountain bike deals around – just like this one – sorting the mediocre from the must-haves. So keep checking our Black Friday deals page over the next seven days.

Exposure’s pedigree when it comes to lights is one of the best, with cutting edge tech and good quality fabrication. The Zenith continues that tradition with a neatly machined body. It’s fully programmable too so you can get the power output just so, or there are nine built-in modes printed on the light’s body if you don’t want the faff.

Best of all though, the Zenith uses Exposure’s Tap Technology. There’s no more blindly fiddling around in the dark for the on-off switch, instead you just tap the light to toggle the modes. In fact the process is so easy and effective there’s really no more need for a bar-mounted remote.

If the Exposure Zenith has one fault it’s the price – at more than £295 it’s a ton of cash for a dinky little light. It’s now nearly half that price, £166 in the gunmetal colour, making it great value as well as a great performer. If you’re new to it all, check out our handy guide on how to get the most out of night riding. The most important takeaway is to get the best lights you can afford, and now thanks to this Black Friday deal more of us can grab the best helmet mounted light for the job.