Peatys Tubeless Valves MK2 review

It might be a simple tubeless valve, but Peaty's has gone the extra mile with its new mk2 design, adding two useful tools to a must-have component.

Peaty’s valves already come recommended, but the latest versions are even better by incorporating a spoke key for standard 3.4mm nipples in the threaded dust cap.

The old model already had a four-way cut base to work with all tyre inserts and the excellent added feature of a dust cap with an oval hole that doubles as valve core remover. This is useful if a pump accidentally unscrews the Presta core or you need to top up sealant in a car park, and the new spoke key is a welcome extra addition for trailside wheel tweaks. Seeing as tubeless valves are essential anyway, why not carry two extra useful tools for no extra effort?

There’s also a lifetime replacement warranty against cracking or bending and ten funky colours to match any bike. Peaty’s anodized 7075 aluminium valves pack features you can’t get elsewhere, but they do cost about tenner more than other brands.