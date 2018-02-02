What are the best mountain bike descents in the UK?

Tell us your favourite gravity fuelled fling

Quick question, what is your favourite mountain bike descent in the UK? Let us know in the comments section below or on social media.

We’ve had our 20 best mountain bike trails feature online for a few years now and, while that rundown has a bias towards descending trails, it isn’t overtly dedicated to freewheeling gravity fed thrillers.

We want to find out just what our the best descents that the UK has to offer mountain bikers. They can be hard, they can be fun, they can be scary, they can be joyous, they can be natural, they can be manmade, they can be pretty much anything BUT they must not be interrupted with any significant uphill bits. Flat bits are fine. Small rises are acceptable. But nothing that strays into climbing territory.

Regarding length. We live in the UK. Properly long descents are all too rare. So we’re going to allow votes for short descents that pack in a lot of fun and thrill. Anything longer than two minutes is fair game for this feature.

What makes a descent good?

It’s a tricky one to answer. There is no answer really. Riders like different things. Some like all-out speed, some like jumps, some prefer sheer steepness, some like it rocky, some like it twisty, some like it skinny, some like it dangerous, some like scenic, some like it deserted, some want to KOM a popular classic.

Let us know in the comments section below or reply to our postings on Facebook and Twitter.

We look forward to hearing your suggestions. We’ll add to them to our personal faves and come up with a ‘Best mountain bike descents’ feature ASAP.