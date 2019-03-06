Porlock, Exmoor route

Stock up on calories — you’ll need them!

Want to discover the best sections of trail in the UK? MBR’s new series, Britain’s Best Singletrack, aims to help you do just that. The series kicks off in Exmoor.

The ride starts in Porlock, giving you a chance to stock up on calories — you’ll need them!

After a steep climb, the first great singletrack drops through Horner Wood. A couple more punchy climbs lead you to Webber’s Post and a long, rocky singletrack across open moorland to Brockwell.

The steady climb to Dunkery Beacon isn’t too bad, and it’s followed by a nice long descent to Stoke Pero. Quiet roads make up the next stretch to Hawkcombe Head — home to the absolutely brilliant Hawkcome bridleway.

Climb back up the top half of Porlock Hill to get another cracking descent — screaming doubletrack at first, then stunning singletrack through Worthy Wood to Porlock Weir.

If you’re feeling strong, there’s always the option to extend the ride through Exford (where there’s a great pub — the Crown Hotel) and pick up the Two Moors Way to Simonsbath, as we did. But be warned; it could turn a big day into a soul-destroying epic.

Getting there

From the M5, take the A39 Bridgwater junction (J23) and follow the A39 to Porlock.

Best time to go

Dunkery Beacon is very exposed, so it’s not the best place to be in wet, windy weather. The rest of the route is fairly sheltered and all-weather. Late summer, when the heather is in bloom, is a great time to come, as is autumn when the oak trees are shedding their golden leaves.

Refreshments

There are plenty of options in Porlock and Porlock Weir, but unless you take a detour to Exford, there’s nothing en route. Take a picnic and find a nice spot to pitch up for lunch; there’s no shortage of options.

If you do make it to Exford, we’d recommend the Crown Hotel, crownhotelexmoor.co.uk

Kustom Bikes in Wheddon Cross, Minehead specialises in the downhill market, kustombikes.co.uk

Pompy’s Cycles in Minehead is the other local bike shop, pompyscycles.co.uk