Ranger Path, Snowdon route

A true mountain classic

Watch: MBWales Legendary Adventures – Snowdon on 2 wheels

Snowdon, Ranger loop.

>>> Check out all of our best mountain bike trails

“’Character building’ was an accurate description for the conditions on the day I tackled Snowdon with Fabien Barel, Chris Porter and the gents from MTBCut last winter.

“80mph winds and driving rain took away much of the fun, but it was every bit as epic as a big mountain experience should be, and the quality of the riding and the spirit of my companions left an indelible mark on my memory.

“The narrow window of opportunity imposed by cycling restrictions [between 1st May to 30th September] means most riders tackle it in the winter. Which brings a high probability of bad weather.

As featured in MBR’s 20 best mountain bike UK trails, click here to view

“With this in mind, it’s important to treat the mountain with the respect it deserves; plan for the worst and make sure someone knows where you are. Take a few precautions, time your assault and you’ll find the rewards are well worth the risk.” Danny Milner.