Dark Peak Epic, Peak District route

Start early and take lights

This one is BIG. But there’s a very long section on a well-surfaced cycle path that will get the average up. Nevertheless, it needs starting early.

From Hayfield (Landranger 110/SK035869), pick up the Pennine BW signs and follow them E into Coldwell Clough. Leave the National Trail here and climb past Edale Cross before descending Jacob’s Ladder.

Head NE up Edale and take the BW at Clough Farm. Continue over Jagger’s and Blackley Clough then drop to cross the main road and climb to Hagg Farm.

Drop down through Nab Wood and follow the W shore of Derwent Reservoir to Slippery Stones. Continue N on Cut Gate and drop to the Langsett Reservoir.

Head W to the A628 and follow tracks W, joining the Longdendale Trail. Stay with this W into Hadfield, continue SW on tarmac into Dinting Vale and take lanes up to Charlesworth. Climb to Plainsteads and take BWs S around Lantern Pike back to Hayfield.

Distance: 71km (44 miles)

Go big, then go home.