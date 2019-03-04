Ben Lomond route

A short hop from Glasgow, this accessible pinnacle is an absolute blast.

If Ben Lomond was a business, you’d say it was a victim of its own success. This is Scotland’s most southerly munro, and the ease of access from Glasgow makes it one of the busiest peaks in the UK.

>>> Check out all our best mountain bike routes

Over 30,000 people make the summit annually, which is, on average, just over 80 people a day, every day of the year — and that means that finding a day where you can get a clear run from the top, on a bike, is almost impossible. That’s why we got up at 5am hoping to have the place to ourselves.

Dawn Raid Dos and Don’ts

Do…

Stick to the path. Much of the mountain’s habitat here is protected.

Check forecasts daily. An average between BBC Weather, Metcheck, Met Office and MWIS produces the most accurate results.

Take spare tubes. The path has numerous water bars and is predominantly bedrock.

Visit the Oak Tree Inn in Balmaha for coffee/tea and food afterwards.

Take care on the summit. The edges are precipitous to say the least.

Keep your eyes southwest — that’s where the weather comes from. You’ll be able to see it coming from miles away.

Don’t…