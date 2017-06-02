Red Bull Foxhunt moves to Wales for 2017

Somewhere top secret near Machynlleth on October 7-8th.

The all-female downhill chase-race returns for 2017 with a new race venue that’s close to Rachel Atherton’s home in North Wales.

>>> Watch Rachel Atherton’s Foxhunt POV puncture-fest

Red Bull are keeping the precise details and location of the new track under wraps for the time being. It won’t be on an existing track or indeed probably on anything that is available to ride at any other time. The Red Bull Foxhunt 2017 course is a bespoke one-off new track built for this very event.

The date has been confirmed however. The weekend of October 7-8th, 2017.

Entries for Red Bull Foxhunt 2017 will go live in June via redbull.co.uk/foxhunt

Traditional roles will once again be reversed, as the hunters become the hunted, and a mass start will see 200 female riders playing the part of the hounds as they try to outride the best female downhill racer in the world – Rachel Atherton.

The event takes place over the full weekend, to include practice runs, seeding and the main event, against a festival backdrop of entertainment and refreshments for the female downhill MTB community to enjoy.

You control the camera: Watch the Red Bull Foxhunt in 360 degrees

Rachel says…

“I’m stoked to announce the return of Red Bull Foxhunt! The last few years have been so much fun and with a new venue this year it’s going to be the best Foxhunt ever! I’m really looking forward to chasing down such a great crowd of women again.

“Definitely the most exciting thing for me is that I get to showcase the female Red Bull Foxhunt in my hometown, two of the things I love put together!

“I’m proud that the Red Bull Foxhunt is the biggest all female MTB event in the World, and prouder still of the women of all abilities who race! I can’t wait for an exciting race and a great weekend hanging out with the women who make our sport what it is!”

If you recall, Rachel didn’t win last year’s Foxhunt in Cumbria (it was about the only thing she didn’t win!) after a puncture blighted her run.

You can be sure she won’t want to let that happen again. You have been warned!