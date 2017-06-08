Watch Rachel Atherton popping her shoulder back in

Latest Atherton Diaries vlog contains footage of Rachel dislocating and then relocating her shoulder. Skip to the 11m 30s mark.

What else is in this vid? These vids are always interesting behind the scenes films.

Gee on crutches watching super bikes at Donnington and putting gimbals in a big duck’s mouth.

Rachel having a go at her first ever enduro.

Ft Bill stuff begins at 5 mins.

“There’s nothing worse than turning at at the pits first thing in the morning and smelling, like, all the smells trapped inside… tyre sealant, fresh rubber, farts and porridge” – Rachel Atherton.

Muddy’s hilarious ramp crash/bail at 6m 43s.

Kade checking whether he’s ripped his penis off in a saddle-bending bad landing.

Rachel puking into a bin on the morning of race day.

And, of course, THAT shoulder relocation.

This video contains an emotional Rachel trying to deal with the end of her amazing two-year winning streak. This streak began in Fort William in 2015 and finished there in 2017.

Surely we will never a winning streak like it ever again. Respect Rachel.