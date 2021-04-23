Nukeproof Horizon V2 wheelset review

Rivalling other mid-price options like Hope Fortus 26 and Hunt Wheels Trailwide wheelsets, the Nukeproof Horizon V2 wheelset packs plenty of tech for the cash across a wide range of configurations.

Read more: Buyer’s guide to the best mountain bike wheels

The latest 32-hole rim uses a special blend of 6ooo-series aluminium spiced with magnesium and silicone to tune material properties to balance strength and ductility (the ability to yield and ‘bounce back’ in an impact). 30mm across internally, the rim uses standard J-Bend spokes, which are tightly laced in a three-cross pattern and evenly tensioned, and also easy to replace if damaged.

Identical front and rear rim profiles use a sleeve-joined (not welded), 22mm tall rim that’s mid-pack in terms of height. Opposite ends differ in toughness since the 30g heavier rear uses a thicker sidewall to resist dents. Building your own lighter or tougher set using a pair of either fronts or rears is therefore an option too with rims £70 a piece.

New Nukeproof Horizon V2 hubs are relatively tall with drilled out flanges. The rear uses a freehub design (different to the previous, less reliable, generation) with 102 engagement points. Really snappy under power, there’s a loud but not obnoxious whirr from the internals, with quieter pawls available aftermarket if it’s too noisy.

Both hub internals use Enduro ABEC 5 bearings, which are double-lip sealed bearings (similar to the Silt’s) with differently shaped rubber seals and a greater quantity of grease in the labyrinth between them and cartridge bearings. The new hubs feel a bit tight at first, but become free spinning after several hours riding.

These solid-feeling Nukeproof Horizon V2 wheels come on complete Ragley hardtails we’ve tested, including long days smashing round notoriously tough-on-wheels Lake District rocks. Experiencing zero damage inflicted on either rims tells us they are strong enough, and even with no tyre inserts and after a few accidental impacts on rocks and drainage bars, Nukeproof’s wheels have stayed true.

Verdict With a subtle finish and sorted looks, £400 for a sub two-kilo alloy wheelset that’s tough enough for proper all-mountain riding represents good value. The Horizon V2s don’t offer anything extraordinary in terms of performance, but they are totally non-nonsense with well thought out details, and that means they’re an excellent upgrade. It’s hard to give top marks, however, when other options like DT Swiss’ M1900 (admittedly with a slower engagement) are similar weight and sell for even less cash.