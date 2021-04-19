Endura MT500 Burner Pant II review

To improve fit, the 500 Burner Pant II is built from a four-way stretch fabric, but gets an extra reinforced seat and perforated panels behind the knees and in the crotch. The cut is really generous at the top, but the trouser is pre-shaped round the knees and tapers loads in the lower legs, which keeps any flapping material away from the chain.

On the inside of the waist there are a couple of silicone strips, which hold the trouser stable, especially if you’re wearing Lycra underneath. There are also two sizable Velcro straps to fine tune the fit and a couple of Click-Fast press-studs, so if you want to attach one of Endura’s compatible inner shorts to the trouser you can. The zipped fly also gets one of those ratchet straps you see on motocross pants. This is adjustable, but the MT500 is so roomy up top that we just ran it fully tightened.

There are a couple of zipped hand pockets, which we really like because they are high up and secure, so stuff doesn’t rattle too much when you’re cranking hard.

This trouser was developed with the help from the Athertons, so it has a bit of a gravity focus in terms of the cut, and extra room at the knees for pads. On the outside edge you also get a little bit of 3D moulded knee protection – it’s a bit of a token gesture, especially when you have a full pad underneath, but it’s better than bare skin. That said, the 500 Burner Pant II is also a great trouser for just riding trails – it fits really well, the breathability is as good as any, the fabric is much harder wearing than the Specialized Demo Pro pant, and it is better value. You have to be pretty confident in your skills to pull off this red colourway, but it is also available in plain black.

Verdict You don’t necessarily pay extra for features, as the Endura MT500 Burner II proves. It is excellent value at less than £100, but has some of the best detailing – although we’d definitely swap that ratchet buckle for a couple of press studs.