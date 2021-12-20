BTwin 900 Bike Tool Box review

Significantly more affordable than all of the other tool kits here, we included the B’Twin 900 to see whether spending a fraction of the cash still gets you a decent, durable product next to the best tool kits on the market.

The answer is, to a certain degree, yes. You still get all of your tools packed neatly in a plastic case, and all the usual basics are present, along with a few items that are nice to have, such as the chainring bolt spanner and a socket set. There’s a chain whip and cassette tool (which can also be used on RockShox air caps) complete with thick, comfortable rubber handles, a chain splitter and a useful set of plug-in driver and socket bits. These include Torx bits, so should be useful for removing disc rotors, but they only fit the long end of a L-handle, so it’s difficult to get enough leverage to loosen the bolts.

There are further compromises elsewhere. The Allen keys are short and not the same quality found in the more expensive tool kits. The cone spanners are basically redundant on modern mountain bikes, there are no cable cutters and the tyre levers were too thick to get under the bead of our stubborn tubeless tyre – the only set that didn’t work.

Verdict At £60 the 900 Bike Tool Box gives you a decent selection of tools at a bargain price, but it is aimed at the recreational cyclist with a road bike or an entry-level hardtail in the shed. As such it would make a good starter kit, but it doesn’t have enough specific mountain bike tools to be particularly useful if you own a modern trail bike.