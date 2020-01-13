Ride Concepts Livewire shoe review

Ride Concepts impressed us with its Hellion shoe recently, Ride Concepts Livewire boasts some of the same technology but crucially does it for £20 less.

Is this a real bargain trail shoe?

The most important tech on a flat pedal shoe is, of course, the sole. The Livewire uses the same DST 6.0 High Grip rubber outsole as the Hellion, meaning it’s mid-density in the company’s Rubber Kinetics range. It’s a really grippy compound and holds your foot securely on the pedal almost as well as the superlative Five Ten Stealth rubber. There’s not much in it though, it’s only on the really wet and muddy days, or when pushing up, when I’ve felt the Livewire could do with having that little bit more friction.

The Livewire has lasted better than most flat pedal shoes I’ve tried, the sole still looks remarkably free of pock marks even after six month’s of riding. That makes a lot of sense, given the slightly less grip on offer and harder wearing rubber. The synthetic upper is looking good too, and the moulded toe and the heel box remain gouge free. The shoe also features some great touches, like a supportive insole, quality laces and fully gusseted tongue to keep out loam and mud.

The Livewire could be improved though, by adding less material to the EVA midsole. As it stands, your foot feels just a shade too high from the pedal, and it also makes the whole package too stiff. This means you can’t wrap your foot around the pedal as you can with a Freerider, and this looses you some grip on the pedal too. Overall though the Livewire is stonking value, it’s comfy, protective, hardwearing and I even like the chunky skate shoe look.