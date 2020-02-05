SQ-Lab 612 Ergowave Active saddle review

The SQ-Lab 612 saddle features a very wide and flat rear section that’s designed to offer more support and optimal pressure distribution for sit bones.

Bikes and gear may come and go, but some saddle stalwarts, like the superlative SDG Bel Air, have dominated our group tests for over a decade. Their traditional high-arched shape is under threat from the latest wave of saddles though, which look vastly different with the aim of creating anatomical superiority.

The Ergowave is just such an animal. The shape would make no sense at all if the Ergowave came in just one size, as sit-bones vary from person to person. Fortunately there are four widths to choose from, and it’s easy to figure out which size you need thanks to instructions on SQ-Lab’s website.

Without question, the Ergowave is the most comfortable saddle I’ve used. Perhaps it’s a coincidence, as I didn’t try any other widths, but the fit is excellent and I didn’t suffer from pressure points, hotspots or discomfort. This version of the Ergowave also features three different elastomer dampers connecting the saddle to the rails to tune the seat’s ride feel, but I couldn’t determine any difference between them. Elastomer reacts to temperature changes, as anyone who rode with suspension forks in the 90s will remember, so it’s possible this isn’t the best time of year to test their efficacy.

The Ergowave’s rear end has a distinctive lip to it, and this worked wonders for keeping me in the right position when climbing up steep stuff. It’s supportive without being cumbersome and reminds me of the brilliant Canyon SD:ON saddle for ebikes. The snub nose looks wrong, but on the bike it proved really unobtrusive. No short snagging, no rubbing, no soreness.

SQ-Lab has created a beguiling saddle in the Ergowave Active; it’s supportive without being harsh, provides a good platform without being obtrusive, and it’s very light too. At £135 it’s really expensive though — you can get a titanium-railed SDG Bel Air 2.0 for less money than the alloy-railed Ergowave.