SDG Radar Ti-Alloy saddle review

If you look up the new SDG Radar saddle on the SDG website you’ll see it does everything – Enduro, all-mountain, trail and XC.

It’s an all-rounder but that’s not particularly hard to do with a saddle because these segments of our sport don’t require anything too specific when it comes to seating – yes XC riders want something super lightweight and Enduro racers might require a more robust perch, but most of the time anything will do. So why choose the Radar?

I going to compared the Radar to the test winning SDG Bel Air 2.0 because I rate that saddle highly. The Radar has a slimmer outline and a ‘flat-forward platform,’ which means it has a flat top compared to the Bel Air’s hammock-style shape. It’s also cutaway in more places to reduce pressure – there’s a Peri-canal groove down the centre and an oval cut out underneath. SDG also notches the back of the saddle to improve tyre clearance when the bike is at full compression.

To reduce weight, the rails are a ti-alloy blend and you also get lightweight EVA foam, although from previous tests I’ve found lighter foam barely makes a difference. To improve wear, the Radar gets a two-piece leather cover with Kevlar side panels.

On the bike the Radar does feel very similar in size to the Bel Air 2.0 but it is definitely more even across the top and, I found I had to angle it down much more at the front to get comfortable. Despite the central channel, the Radar actually feels a little convex and I felt more upright and perched on this saddle. It lacks the sitting in an armchair feel of the Bel Air 2.0 but it is lighter weight and the sleek shape is going to appeal to riders after a ‘go-faster’ profile.