MBR EDitor’s Choice 2019: Nukeproof Horizon Pro pedals, £74.99

Developed and endorsed by the most successful flat pedal racer of all time – Sam Hill – the Horizon Pro pedal is unbeatable for mere mortals too. Aggressive pins perforate the polished platform, and although it’s not the thinnest, largest or most concave pedal out there, it blends all these elements perfectly to make it the most comfortable and most secure on the market. Now available in a range of anodised colours to match your steed.

Nukeproof Horizon Pro flat pedal review

The Nukeproof Horizon is the flat pedal of choice here amongst MBR staff. The platform isn’t the thinnest, but it’s dished out enough to keep shoes stable.

The level of dish is not too concave to cause any pressure points or tiredness in feet. Grip levels are perfectly locked-down and planted whatever brand of shoe you use, with just enough ability to shuffle foot position if needed.

Riders following Sam Hill’s lead and looking for ridiculous levels of hold, will love how the back-loading traction pins have a height-adjust function too (using removable washers underneath) to raise grip levels and increase concavity further.

The platform width is a tad narrower than close rival the DMR Vault, meaning better ground clearance, but with more real estate overlap closer to the crank arm the Horizon still feels remarkably similar in size. This extra clearance reduces the chances of smashing the tough, forged platforms on trail obstacles, and the fact the steel traction pins used are thicker than most prevents them snapping as well to further increase durability. Thankfully, these pins aren’t so thick they impact on sheer bite into shoe soles though.

Nukeproof’s long term bearing life is marginally less than the likes of the Burgtec and Hope pedals we’ve tested, but the original purchase price is considerably lower and replacement bearing kits are only a fiver too.