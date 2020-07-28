Abus Bordo Lite 6055 Folding Lock review

Lockdown has meant riding bikes even more than normal, and, with no cafés open, I’ve had to pop into shops a few times for a mid-ride refuel. For this reason, I’ve needed a lock. I always used an Abus lock when I lived in central London, and remember being both upset and impressed when some swine tried to use my bike frame as lever to twist an Abus lock free from a railing, and ended up crushing my front triangle.

This Bordo is lighter than comparable security level D-Locks, and the way it folds up on itself makes it really compact and easy to carry. I’ve been stashing it in a hip pack, but it’ll also fit in the back pocket of your jeans, or even mounted on water bottle frame bosses. The 60cm version is just long enough to secure two bikes round something thinner too.

£60 isn’t cheap, and the plastic around the key hole has scratched up a bit easily, but it’s available for much less online, and being much smaller than a D-Lock means it is really practical.