Understated and neutral, you can leave the Specialized Drirelease Tech Tee on before and after a ride and I’ve also taken to wearing it at yoga classes as it stays drier longer while working hard indoors.

On the surface, the Specialized Drirelease Tech Tee is just a wicking, crew-neck t-shirt you can ride in, like many others I own. Specialized, however, always seem to nail the fabric for its riding kit, along with the function and fit. In this case the Tech Tee’s polyester/cotton mix is exceptionally soft next to skin, and also great at shifting sweat and moisture to the outside to evaporate and keep you drier. It is most definitely one of the best mountain bike jersey options you can go for.

The Specialized Drirelease Tech Tee runs slightly cooler and more ventilated than the (also excellent) Specialized Drirelease Merino top I’m still wearing regularly three years later, and, at £25, it’s the price of a regular fashion t-shirt. Form, function and fit all rolled into one simple garment.