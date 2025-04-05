Rab’s Cinder Downpour fits great, but it’s not waterproof or breathable enough to really cut it as a bad weather jacket

The Rab Cinder Downpour jacket is an ace pick for windy, cold days, but the fabric's not up to keeping proper minging weather out

Rab’s Cinder cycling line currently offers two hooded waterproof cycling jackets (with an all-new ultralight Phantom version joining the line up soon). This Downpour jacket is the more affordable of the pair and also lighter and more packable than the brand’s £220 Cinder Kinetic jacket.

The Downpour is built with a lightweight 2.5 layer Proflex fabric and weighs just 185g in size Large (the Kinetic is 323g in comparison). It comes in three tasteful, subtle colours and five sizes. Like some of the best mountain bike jackets I’ve tested, the Cinder aims to offer a good balance between being packable and lightweight while still offering reliable waterproof protection.

Design and specifications

Rab’s Downpour is slightly tailored with a dropped rear tail and plenty of room in the body and sleeves to throw on over the top of clothing. The lower hem uses silicone grippers to stop it riding up and there are stretchy elasticated cuffs that are snugly sealed without being too tight.

The lower back also houses a large rear lumbar pocket where you can stuff extra kit or layers in changeable weather, it uses a YKK AquaGuard waterproof zip. The same zip is used on the front and is pre-shaped to prevent bunching up or dangling down like some can when I’m leaning forward in the riding position.

There are two regular side hand pockets according to Rab’s website, but my jacket didn’t have these. I’m presuming this claim is just a mistake in the copy, as the weight here is very close to the claimed total, and the jacket seems to be a finished item rather than a pre-production as it came with all retail tags and labels attached.

The Downpour also has a reduced volume hood that fits underneath (rather than over) a helmet. The hood has a stiffened peak to shield me from the rain and tightens on my face with an elasticated cinch. I could operated it one handed but it requires a bit of dexterity.

Rab’s less pricey jacket uses the brand’s Proflex fabric that is a stretchy woven nylon with a fluorocarbon-free DWR layer designed to be soft and supple against the skin. The material is micro gridded and 2.5 layers, rather than the 3 in the Kinetic jacket, but actually has a higher waterproof rating. The Downpour can resist a 20,000mm column of water before permeating through and also offers 20,000g m2/24hrs breathability, so Rab says.

Performance

In my usual size large, Rab’s fit is spot on with enough length in the sleeves not to ride up and expose my wrists, and the tailored cut in the torso is unrestrictive without being flappy anywhere. The dropped tail offers good coverage from spray and mud and the hood cinches in neatly to cover my head and sides of my face without any weird lumps and bumps in the fabric to dig in or niggle when covered by a helmet.

Despite the name, I found that if you do expose Rab’s jacket to an actual downpour, the fabric gets dark and wets out in some patches here and there. Around the wrists and shoulders in really heavy rain, I quickly had the familiar tell-tale signs of a fabric holding moisture and that feel of heavier, saturated material.

We’ve had much better performance from other tops, like Endura’s GV500 waterproof jacket, or the fabulous Gorewear Endure Gore Tex Jacket JD reviewed. This lack of performance is especially glaring because the Downpour is brand new, which is when waterproof jackets usually work best. Other rival fabrics have worked better for me to, letting water bead on the surface and keep moisture at bay far longer.

As I said, Rab’s 3-layer Proflex fabric on its Kinetic line is rated as less waterproof than this Downpour, but I actually found the even stretchier material there less likely to wet out as fast.

My experience was breathability is also not that fantastic here in the real world. The 20,000g of vapour that the fabric is rated to evaporate (through a square metre of material over a 24hr period) is a reasonably high score. Although for perspective, pricier jackets like the brand’s Kinetic has a 35,000g rating and Endura’s MT500 is even higher at 40,000g.

But I still found the Downpour a bit too hot and stuffy inside when working hard. The part under the arms and around shoulder was particularly susceptible to getting clammy for me, but the whole jacket feels like it doesn’t recover from getting damp inside as fast as some.

One aspect of the performance here that is rock solid is the windproofing. The Downpour definitely keeps the chills off the upper body while riding along or descending on colder days or finding yourself up a big hill with biting easterly winds like I did one day.

Verdict It’s hard to totally recommend Rab’s Downpour jacket for high intensity mountain biking. The styling, cut and basic function is decent and it does a good job of keeping chilling winds off the upper body, but the waterproofing or breathability isn’t as effective as some other jackets I’ve tested in a similar ballpark of price/intention. The 2.5-layer Proflex fabric is light and packs up pretty small, which might lean the Downpour more towards gravel riders or long-distance MTB-ers, but out in the middle of nowhere, the way it can get a bit sodden relatively quickly doesn’t offer the most robust defence against the elements. It’s an environmental bonus though that this is a Flourocarbon free product.