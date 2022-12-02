Madison Roam 2.5 waterproof jacket review

If you’re looking for the best waterproof jacket, we’ve tried and tested many so you know what the right choice is for you. The Madison Roam waterproof jacket has plenty of plus points, but a few elements bring its score down.

Like several manufacturers, Madison uses a non-branded fabric for the Roam. It has a 2.5 layer construction, meaning there’s a rip-stop polyester skin bonded to a breathable membrane with a thin Nylon inner surface. This inner layer helps protect the membrane from wear, but there’s no texture, which usually creates a greater surface area for better moisture transfer.

The membrane is also not as waterproof, so despite being fully seam sealed, water did get in. The DWR proofing was also poor and we really noticed a lot of wetting out on the arms and shoulders after one ride.

The Madison Roam does come with waterproof zip and a wide internal storm flap with a softened zip at the top to reduce irritation. The hood has a stiffened brim with elasticated edges but there’s no adjustment on the sides or back, and if we rode with the hood up, it would just blow off. The Velcro tags on the sleeves also caused problems – there’s too much overlap, so to get them really tight you have this excess tag that’s not secured to anything.

Two large pit zips allow you to vent heat and increase air flow, and both pockets are also mesh lined, which means you can just leave those open to let air in. Any gear you can then transfer to the rear pocket, which is massive.

Verdict Despite the average waterproof performance, the Madison Roam does pack down pretty small into that rear pocket and works well as something you can just get into at a rest stop. The rip-stop construction is durable and it is cracking value, if a little hot.