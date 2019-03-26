Specialized Ambush helmet review

Stuck on the back of the latest Specialized Ambush helmet is a small black box called ANGi (Angular and G-Force indicator), a crash detector.

>>> Best mountain bike helmets 2019: ridden and rated

This crash detector also records ride information. You have to download the Specialized Ride App on your phone to do the recording and tracking, but if you’ve hit the deck ANGi will send out an alert with your GPS coordinates to anyone on your contact list.

It takes a bit of setting up but it does trigger if you hit the ground hard enough and there’s a pretty loud alarm on your phone. You have up to 90seconds to press cancel so you can keep riding if it’s nothing serious. The service is free for the first year but it does cost £29.99 a year after that.

The Ambush cuts a similar profile to the helmet we tested a year ago. The EPS foam core is still reinforced with an aramid armature but it’s now a dual-density foam to absorb a wider range of impacts. The Ambush now comes with a proper MIPS liner as standard.

Specialized’s Mindset 360 fit system has five height positions, and easy to turn dial built neatly into the back of the helmet. Like the Giro Montaro, it’s a full wraparound so you can get it snug without it pinching. With a ton of vents, air flow is one of the best here and it also features a quick-drying liner.

Smashing down bumpy terrain the Ambush doesn’t feel quite as stable as some but it’s light and has superb ventilation. The ANGi is also a clever feature, especially if you’re riding alone but it is dependent on having a phone signal, which can be intermittent in the middle of the woods. And if you like to off-grid on your rides the Ambush is available without the flight recorder for £100.