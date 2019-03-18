Giro Montaro helmet review

We tested the £100 Chronicle previously in last year’s helmet test but Giro Montaro is the next level up in the Giro mountain bike range.

It’s fully in-moulded, with the EPS foam and micro-shell forming a solid structure. Embeded in the foam is a Roll Cage, a sort of nylon reinforced spider’s web. The Montaro is also bottom wrapped, which means the shell extends under the lower edge to stop wear and tear. Like most new trail helmets, the Montaro gets a MIPS liner, which seems a little bit more moveable than some that use the system – we don’t know if this makes it more effective or not – but it feels more comfortable.

The Montaro fits good out of the box and we reckon a lot of this down to the lightweight Roc Loc Air retention system – it extends round the front of the forehead, so it doesn’t pull the helmet forward on your head once you tighten the adjuster. The dial itself is precise and micro-adjustable and device has for girth and height adjustment.

Giro pioneered the whole goggle parking thing and the peak on the Montaro is full compatible. The helmet even gets some extra tacky rubber around the inside of the rear vents to help hold the strap in place.

In terms of quality, the Montaro is up there with the very best but we have three dislikes and it’s the three-piece pads. They’re anti-microbial, so stop odour build up, but they tend to go walkabout when you wash them (we’d rather see a larger single pad) and they also don’t last, we’ve had many where the seams have split apart.