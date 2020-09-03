Alpina Rootage helmet review

Alpina Rootage is their latest trail and enduro helmet is reinforced by woven carbon plates behind the forehead and above the temples.

The Rootage has a less-pared-back and perforated outer shell than rivals. Air flow is encouraged by a big brow port with narrower slots above, then huge exhaust ports to allow heat to escape.

The German brand doesn’t offer a MIPS or other rotational impact protection layer but does use three different shell materials and an EPS (polystyrene) layer for impact resistance. The edges are fully wrapped with rubberised bumpers to provide scuff protection. The lid is nicely compatible with googles and there’s a big adjustable visor for shade.

Coolmax padding sits next to the skull and a wraparound dial retention system tunes fit and is adjustable over three height positions. The chinstrap uses a thread-through ratchet-style buckle and height-adjustable ear loops, but the design is a bit clunky – I’d have preferred a stripped-back, lighter clasp and thinner, fixed, ear loops.

Just two size options are offered, which caused my 58cm head some issues as the L/XL helmet recommended was absolutely huge. Sizing is a bit odd with the S/M helmet too, as the smallest Rootage’s internal volume is closer to most brand’s medium option.

Ventilation is effective, and this lid dumps heat well on the hottest days, plus the interior padding absorbs sweat well and dries fast. I didn’t find the internal shape that comfortable, though, and there was a bit of fore and aft movement on rougher terrain. And that’s the crux of it: there are many more comfortable and secure helmets that cost similar money and include rotational protection features.

This Rootage is decent quality and well vented, but Alpina may have to work harder to grab a bigger chunk of the high-end mtb helmet market.