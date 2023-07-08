Abus MoDrop MIPS Quin helmet review

This extended coverage MoDrop helmet is part of Abus’ latest line-up of three open face lids. The German brand might be better known for protecting bikes from thieves than noggins from knocks, but I really rated its new Moventor lid in our recent helmet group test.

This thicker-set MoDrop offers extra protection for enduro riding with more substantial coverage at the temples and behind the ears. It covers down to the nape of the neck with a more deeply dished fit on the head, and, just like the Moventor, fit and stability were near perfect for me with nice cushy padding inside and a good range of adjustment.

MoDrop fit is tuned by a ‘Zoom Ace MTB’ height adjustable system; essentially a standard rear tensioning dial that’s comfy against the back of the skull and has tons of precise micro adjustment via a 17-point vertical ratchet design. There were no irritations or hot spots inside the shell against the scalp, although the interior padding can get misaligned when putting it on where it’s not stuck or Velcro’d close to the temples over the tensioning head band.

Abus’ MoDrop stays rock solid on the roughest terrain and is totally fit and forget; none of the chin straps intrude on ears or flap excessively, and it’s also smart that the bottom of the chin strap isn’t massively overlong like too many open-face lids.

The MoDrop runs slightly hotter than some equivalent lids, however, which might be a consequence of the wide MIPS liner towards the top of the interior. Another factor is that there are also fewer vents at the brow and temples, which seems to be the key zone that amplifies cooling and a feeling of airiness in helmets. Overall throughflow of ventilating air into the lid and out the back feels a little less than some of my favourite helmets too, but it was mostly in the forehead zone where I overheated.

Check out the best mountain bike helmets for a bunch of brilliant brain savers. We’ve also tried and tested the best full-face and convertible mountain bike helmets. And keep the sun out and the rain at bay with the best MTB sunglasses and best goggles for mountain biking.

Verdict The MoDrop is another lid that proves Abus has totally got its head around what’s required from a modern MTB trail helmet in terms of fit and function. You can also tune your requirements and add the brand’s QUIN chip to alert someone in the event of an accident for an extra £60, or buy the MoDrop without MIPS for a wallet-friendly £79.99. This model offers a superb fit and I much prefer the look too to Abus’ downcountry-targeting Moventor, but it runs slightly hotter than the best trail helmets on the market.