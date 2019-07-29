Spank Spike 33 grip review

The Spank Spike 33 is the lightest and thinnest grip in our recent group test but it may actually be the best grip you can buy for e-bikes.

This is because it has these moulded plastic end caps help protect the end of the bar from damage, which if you live with an e-bike you’ll know the bar busts through the grip just laying the bike on the ground at the tea stop.

Spank’s rubber compound isn’t the softest but there’s a massive cutaway underneath so the grip feels nice and plush in the plam area. The ridged surface offers good traction in all conditions and this grip feels really good with or without gloves . Our only issue is the slightly taper at the end of the grip, it caused out hands to slide off slightly when cranking hard; all that’s need is a little bit more support in this area.

If you ride an e-bike and are sick of destroying grips this is the one to get.