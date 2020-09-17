SDG Thrice grip review

SDG Thrice grip is comfortable, light in weight and offers good value, plus it comes in a load more colours, which brightens anyone’s day.

When lock-on grips first appeared about 20-years ago, one of the big selling points was the fact that you could replace the grip part (called the cartridge) and reuse the aluminium collars. Thing is, I must have ridden hundreds of grips over the years and I’ve never done this, simply because the collars get scuffed up and the price for the cartridge is often not much less than a new set of grips. I reckon SDG feels the same because its new Thrice lock-on grip isn’t built using separate components – it’s a one-piece moulded grip that you dispose of once it’s worn out.

That may sound pretty mercenary, but the Thrice grip is better for it. It’s easy and quick to fit, you just slide it on and tighten two bolts, which also face the same way, so you don’t have to struggle with the shift lever getting in the way of the multi-tool. This grip is also marginally lighter than a conventional lock-on, sleeker around the clamp area and most important of all, it’s cheaper.

To improve comfort and increase traction, the Thrice uses SDG’s soft gel compound and also features a half-mushroom profile on the inner section with circular icon dampeners on the outer portion. This dual surface reminds me of the DMR DeathGrip and the grip even features the same internal taper to stop the grip rotating on the bar, but the difference is when you remove The Thrice collars they don’t fall off on the floor like the DeathGrip.

Two diameters are offered and I’ve used both – the 31mm on my regular trail bike, the 33mm on my e-bike. In terms of comfort I can’t fault either one but I have noticed my hands go to sleep if I ride with them overlapping the end of the thinner grip. The rubber is quite hard on the end and the ridge is also more defined on the smaller size, but the closed end is more durable and better than using a flimsy plastic cap.