Troy Lee Designs SE Ultra glove review

The first thing you’re going to notice about Troy Lee Designs SE Ultra gloves is the price. £38 for a pair of lightweight riding gloves is at the upper end…

but the SE Ultra does have some pretty cool features.

>>> Best mountain bike gloves 2020

The SE Ultra is a slip-on glove with a compression cuff, which is just the extended Lyrca material. There are tags to help you to pull it on and this also stops you stressing the material and tearing, which is something I’ve seen with other pull-on designs. The glove is snug against the wrist and doesn’t cut off circulation, but the cuff has become a little baggy with use.

The back of the glove is an ultralight stretch micro-mesh, with a four-way stretch, and the palm is a single layer of synthetic leather. The fingers are tapered and shaped, so feel snug and there’s silicone print on the middle and index fingers to help with lever grip. There’s less shaping on the palm, so it does bunch ever so slightly, but it’s so thin that I never found it to be uncomfortable.

With perforations on the upper and palm, breathability is excellent, but I have noticed the seams are starting to bulge where the two halves join. Gloves are under a lot of stress so inevitably most come apart at some point but I’d expect slightly better from one costing close to £40.

For Sunday best or race day, the Troy Lee Designs SE Ultra is a great choice, but if you’re looking for an all-day every day glove, there are more durable and cheaper options in the Troy Lee range.