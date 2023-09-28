Muc-Off Rider gloves review

Muc-Off is better known for its bike cleaners, but also has a range of riding apparel, including two trail gloves – one of them simply called the Rider, which we've tested against the benchmarks gloves from our previous reviews and newly released options.

Muc-Off’s Rider glove is a strapless design built using a four-way stretch polyester. There’s silicone print on the synthetic palm and fingers to enhance grip, and both the finger and thumb are touchscreen sensitive. For those hot, hard rides it has an absolutely huge sweat wipe for mopping up perspiration, not a feature that’s present on many trail gloves these days.

Sizing for a medium is generous, making it easy to pull on, even when your hands are clammy. However, there’s zero shaping in the fingers and palm, so there’s quite a bit of bunching, which creates an uncomfortable ridge across the centre of the glove. The poor fit also means the glove pulls clear of the wrist when riding, and this only got worse as it bedded in.

The Muc-Off Rider has all the same features as some of the best gloves on test, but it doesn’t feel as well built. The palm is also showed signs of wear after a single outing.

Verdict Muc Off currently has this glove on sale for a third of the price, just not in this Bolt colourway. At £10, it’s an absolute steal, but at full price, there are better fitting and performing gloves on test.