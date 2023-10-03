Dainese HGR MTB glove review

Dainese has a long pedigree in protective clothing and body armour. We put this premium priced glove up against former test winners and staff favourites.

The Dainese HGR MTB is the slightly more expensive twin brother of the Fasthouse Speed Style Blaster. It has a similar rip-stop style material across the entire back, but rather than a localised knuckle duster, it has a latticework of interlocking TPR panels to protect you if you get whipped by branches, or end up surfing the trail using your hands as a brake.

On the palm, Dainese uses a lightweight and incredibly breathable polyester, which initially seems incredibly flimsy, but it is coated with a hard-wearing polyurethane on the high-wear areas. The fit is a little loose, and we noticed some bunching when grasping the grip, but the fingers have a nice taper and overall shape. The thumb and forefinger are also touch-screen compatible.

The glove has a really long cuff, which not only keeps out draughts, it’s also unlikely to get pulled up in a crash. It also has a gusseted Velcro closure, which opens fully, and means you don’t have to fight your way into this one. Dainese also includes a Hook Button with this glove that allows you to attach them to a compatible trouser/short. We have Dainese trousers, but this is a total gimmick and something we never used.

Verdict While high on protection, Dainese demands a high price for the HGR, and the fit is not quite as snug as the best gloves on test.