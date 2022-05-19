Leatt Velocity 6.5 Enduro goggle review

Leatt’s Velocity 6.5 Enduro goggle hails from its moto range, which explains the hefty 200g weight – that’s nearly double some of the MTB-specific options on the market. Obviously those few extra grams aren’t as noticeable when you are wearing a motorcycle-certified full face, but on a push bike, when a typical trail helmet weighs 400g, it’s noticeable.

That said, Leatt also makes the MTB-focussed Velocity 4.0, which weighs 50g less and costs £49.99.

One of the main reasons for the Velocity 6.5’s bulk is its bulletproof build. It’s properly substantial with an almost rigid frame, bolted and hinged outrigger lens clamps and a thick 50mm strap. Oh, and the lens is actually bulletproof, although we’ll take Leatt’s word for it.

The lens is held in by large U-shaped clamps, or outriggers, at either side. Flip them forwards and removing the lens should be simpler than regular goggles – which have to be peeled out of the frame – but we really struggled with the Velocity 6.5. After wrestling with them for quite some time, and repeatedly pinching our skin between the lens and the frame, we got them out, but it was not easy. Nor did it really improve the second time we tried. So much of that extra weight and complexity seems pointless.

The frame is deep, measuring around at its thickest, and is formed to a fairly tight radius – although not as tight as the Poc Ora. We found it fits excellently with even pressure, no hot spots and zero movement on rough terrain. And this is helped by the dual density foam pad with it’s soft and luxurious fleece outer lining.

Leatt’s lens is dual layered, which helps reduce fogging, and this Rose option comes with a darkish tint that renders everything with a slight pink hue. Surprisingly it cuts out less light than expected and actually does a good job of enhancing contrast. It’s not the lens we’d grab for dull, winter days, but as a three-season option for mixed lighting conditions, it works well. The tear-off posts are somewhat distracting, but the frame itself does a good job of staying out of your vision.

Verdict While it’s not specifically designed for mountain biking, if you can cope with the extra weight, the Velocity 6.5 Enduro works quite well as a riding goggle. The fit is excellent and it’s definitely built to last, but there are lighter, cheaper and more user-friendly options on the market, including Leatt’s own Velocity 4.