Leatt Velocity 4.0 Goggles review

Leatt’s velocity goggles use a headline-grabbing bulletproof lens. I don’t fancy being shot in the eyes to test it, but it definitely seems better than plenty of rivals at resisting scratching and scuffs when riding and transporting.

A well-vented frame uses a dual- layer foam with extra sweat-absorbing properties and a wide, 170° field of vision. The ‘80s Skull MTB’ colourway here uses a funky rose-pink lens that makes the world look weird at first, but, once adjusted, clarity, and especially contrast, is excellent. Out in the open or in trees on brighter days, the level of detail drawn from trail surfaces is on a par with Smith’s Squad ChromaPop lenses that are my go-to choice.

Read more: Best mountain bike glasses and goggles – protect your eyes

Ventilation between face foam and lens is slightly less wide open than Smith’s, but this keeps more distracting loam and little pieces of vegetation out. The anti-fog lens works great at not steaming up too, plus the 40mm strap is solid and well-elasticated to ensure good stability when riding.

One area where Leatt’s neon Velocity frame falls flat is how the lower portion of the bright yellow frame reflects onto the inside of the lens and distracts on brighter days. Basically, a vague shadow of the frame and nose bridge reflects across the lower portion of the lens inside, right where you look ahead. It’s not enough to totally put you off, but I’d be sure to pick a darker frame colour and eke maximum advantage out of these otherwise great goggles with a very contrasty lens.