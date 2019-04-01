Clarks Clout1 disc brake review

Yep, you’re not reading that wrong – the Clarks Clout1 disc brake is indeed £25 per wheel. And that includes a stainless-steel rotor.

You can choose either rotor size (Clark’s doesn’t charge extra for the larger 180mm), and an adapter. You can also buy this brake as part of a set for £44.99!

The Clout1 is a twin-piston design and uses a similar lever to the company’s M2 brake. The lever is an in-line design with a blade shape very reminiscent of the old Shimano Deore. It doesn’t have a split clamp, so you’ll need to slip the grip off to fit it, but the clamp is less industrial compared to the SRAM Level and it’s also lighter. It’s not a symmetrical design, so you will need to cut the hose and re-bleed if you want to swap the hoses over, which is something you also have to do with the Shimano Deore.

Clarks only offers a maximum rotor size of 180mm so the power isn’t up there with the Deore but we can’t see any reason why you couldn’t run a third-party 203mm rotor with the Stout1 apart from the fact that the rotor will probably cost you more than the brake.

Performance wise the Clout1 is a good brake for the money – it’s a bit wooden when pulling hard but its reasonably powerful, is dead easy to set up and bleeding is straightforward. Pad wear has been okay but it’s noisy in the wet. Apart from this we really can’t complain, it’s the cheapest brake by a country mile and, while the performance isn’t that refined, if you need to get something sorted for a kid’s bike/winter commuter or just a cheap hack, it’s an absolute bargain.

Verdict At £25 the Clout1 is just jaw-droppingly cheap and although it feels a little wooden and has limited rotor options, it’s the perfect upgrade brake.