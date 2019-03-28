YT have finally made an e-bike and it’s called the YT DECOY

And it's carbon to boot

The carbon YT DECOY looks set to shake up the direct sales e-MTB scene. Promoted as a DIY shuttle rig, the DECOY continues YT’s gravity fuelled focus.

YT DECOY need to know

165 rear travel, 160mm fork

Carbon frame

29in front tyre, 27.5in+ rear tyre

Shimano STEPS E8000 motor with E7000 display

Fully integrated battery can be charged on or off the bike

65° head angle

76° seat angle

Flip-chip for geometry tweaking

Internal cable routing

Double-sealed bearings

Integrated frame protection.

455mm reach on L, 475mm on XL, 494mm on XXL

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

Three model range: CF Base £4,199, CF Pro £4,999, CF Pro Race £5,999

Pre-order now with availability in May

In the UK at least, the YT DECOY has two other e-bikes in its sights: the Canyon Spectral:ON and the Vitus E-Sommet.

Looking at situation at the moment, ebike technology and theory is constantly improving and the goalposts keep moving, it does look like the YT DECOY has the edge on its older rivals. But not because of its carbon frame, its build kit or its motor but because it has arguably the most progressive geometry of the three bikes.

The 65° head angle, 76° seat angle and 442mm chainstays aren’t a million miles away from the Vitus E-Sommet but the YT DECOY is rocking the mismatched wheel size concept that is about to explode all over 2019 (once the downhill and enduro racing starts in earnest). Sure, the Canyon Spectral:ON does also have mismatched wheels but its geometry is relatively conservative.

YT’s breakthrough bike was its Tues downhill bike and it’s fair to say that gravity is at the heart of almost everything YT do.

YT says: “An E-MTB from YT must first and foremost be able to prove itself worthy of its downhill genes. That’s why, just like on all bikes, YT relies on their proven and award-winning V4L (rear suspension linkage that literally sticks your bike to the ground, but still has enough pop to launch off every root and enjoy the airtime. The 165mm of rear travel combined with our new-school geometry creates a trail weapon with extra power, the likes of which you have never seen before. Additionally, YT have minimized the pedal kick-back to avoid any negative influences on the suspension action.”

It also comes as no surprise that YT are marketing the DECOY as a DIY-shuttle bike for smashing out numerous downhill runs as opposed to a map-crossing mile-munching trail bike.

“Riding the DECOY is like downhill with a built-in shuttle. The difference: going uphill is now a lot more fun than sitting in a lift chair.” – Markus Flossmann, YT’s CEO.

YT DECOY CF Pro Race

FOX 36 Float Factory 29” E-Bike+ fork 160mm Kashima

FOX Float X2 Factory Kashima

Electronic XT Di2 transmission

e*thirteen TRS Plus cassette

e*spec Race carbon wheels

SRAM Code RSC brakes with 200mm Centerline rotors

FOX Transfer Factory dropper post

Renthal 800mm Fatbar 35 handlebar

YT DECOY CF Pro

FOX 36 Float Performance Elite 29“ E-Bike+ fork 160mm

FOX Float DPX2 Performance Elite shock

Shimano XT transmission

9-46T TRS Plus cassette from e*thirteen

SRAM Code RS

E*thirteen‘s e*spec Plus wheels

SDG Tellis dropper post

800mm Renthal Fatbar 35

YT DECOY CF Base