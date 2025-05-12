Your views on the DJI power upgrade: from “awesome” to “an open invitation for more legislation”

DJI has doubled down and boosted its Avinox motor output to 1,000W in Turbo mode... it's not wanted, turns bikes into motos, and ruins the trails; or it's what we've all been waiting for, according to your comments

Earlier this month DJI said it would update its Avinox motor and give riders full access to 1,000w peak power in Turbo mode, rather than just short bursts of all the juice in Boost mode.

It took many of us by surprise, particularly as it comes at a time when legislation could be coming for your e-bike, with news that the EU may be considering capping motor power at 750W. Tough luck Amflow PL Carbon, Teewing Force, Forbidden Druid CorE and Unno Myth then, which would all have to be downrated in power or face being classed as mopeds or pedelecs rather than a bikes.

So, what did we all make of it? I’ve put together the best, most interesting or downright wild comments from Instagram and Facebook, detailing some of your thoughts on mountain biking’s hottest issue…

Bikecorris That’s almost as much as my washing machine on fast spin!!!

Tasos Parisis RIP drivetrains…

Jan Janiurek Seems like an open invitation for more legislation. Trails are being eroded faster than ever before and where they are shared there will be more disgruntled walkers and horse riders. It’s not like anyone needs more power, if it’s so steep the bike will loop out or lose traction first.

Oscar Paredes Damn them Unno and Forbidden are gonna be looking

Ben De Marco Don’t worry about the the amount of power instead make all ebikes run at 32 kph. 25 is rubbish almost dangerous.

Bike Insel We’re coming closer to e Motocross now … What a pity. Riders who need more power than actual Bosch Shimano etc motors provide to climb their “steep” trails then just perform a little Training (ride more often, take driving skill lessons…) or simply give up this sport as you’re simply not capable of biking. We ride steepest trails where either the rear wheels starts to spin, or the front starts to rise. So the limit is not the motor, always the rider!!

Jared Reply to Bike Insel – did you ever do an FTP test? If you ride your bike consistently you can most likely produce around 250w nominal and 750 max with your own legs – same as an ebike. Yeah the ebike adds to that but the power of these bikes is very very small. Extremely far off from any motorcycle. EMTBs are about .5horsepower, a sur Ron motorcycle is 12500w power and 40-50hp. It’s nowhere close man.

Matt Harmsworth I have been operating DJI drones commercially for over ten years and this is straight out of their usual playbook. They will be after grabbing market share before regulatory changes. Fun no doubt but hardly necessary!

Willi Siemens That’s awesome. Crybabies will cry….

David Freeman But if the industry decide to bring out the self regulations (100NM, 750w) in the next few months, where will that leave them ?

Adrian Miller It’s turning into a pissing contest. Seems unnecessary as far as i can tell

Matt Flitcroft Trails and chainsets destroyed in equal measure. Ebikes are fantastic, when ridden responsibly.

Tamer Mus Bad timing for this tariff bs. I want one even more now lol

if Germany wants to limit the watts to 750, then so be it, they are only looking out for the German-branded motors

Gerry Gunn Good on them, this ain’t about speed as such, more to do with making hill climbs easier. I had a Haibike Adventr 5.0 with the Flyon motor, still had the 15.5mph limit, but I know for sure the motor would peak out way beyond 1000w plus 120Nm of torque. I see this as a good thing, and if Germany wants to limit the watts to 750, then so be it, they are only looking out for the German-branded motors it would seem.

Nick Sharpin Reply to Gerry Gunn – could it also be about trying to limit trail damage? I guess that’s something most ebike riders rarely think about as they don’t seem to care about anything or anyone but themselves.

Matthew Proud Reply to Nick Sharpin – bit of a generalisation! that’s the same rhetoric walkers used to spout when mountain bikers first hit the bridleways over 30 years ago. Regardless of analogue or electric there’s always going to be a minority who don’t respect the trails. Most bikers I know eMTB or not respect the trails and other users. Still… I do agree 750 is more than enough… and that’s from someone who rides an amflow

Michael Dodds Can’t wait to get home get the home Update

Matt Kimberley Too much trail wear already. This is not a good thing.

Kev_b86 And how long does the battery last? 3 minutes? Or a whole 5?

November.bravo Do the bike manufacturers have a say or does the motor manufacturer have control over another brand’s performance and risk factors? So Unno and Forbidden have to go along with this even if they might disagree. Similarly there’s a lot of brands whose bikes have Bosch motors who we’ve led to believe are about to have an upgrade. It is likely they’ve lobbied Bosch in order to keep on trend?

Nicpreece Cap all motors at 750w and max 100Nm, keep 20mph shut off. Make all motor mount patterns universal and let the riders decide aftermarket change / repair motor they want for the frame set up they love. This would also make Emtb enduro racing better.

Alexbiketester Typical political response in line with the PRC response to trump tarrifs

no one understands power ratings. This isn’t a “faster motor” it’s still a class 1 that caps out at 20mph.

ericknowles_ I feel like the reason everyone is so upset about e bike power ratings is because no one understands power ratings. This isn’t a “faster motor” it’s still a class 1 that caps out at 20mph. Only thing is you won’t be so limited in your gear selection at that 20mph, tickin off 10th, 11th or 12th gear while flying up a steep grade sounds like fun to me.

giannesparaskeuopoulos That is what I have been waiting for…I am ordering the Mith now