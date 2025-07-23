World-cup winning Fox Rampage RS helmet is now available to buy…but it’ll set you back £550

It's 250g lighter, 5% more aero but all this tech comes at a cost

The Fox Rampage RS full-face downhill helmet has already been on the heads of some of 2025’s DH World Cup winners, but it’s now available for the average Joe to buy. It’s lighter, and apparently more aerodynamic than its predecessor but it’s also £550. Fox has well and truly put a price on your brain.

Used by Tahnée Seagrave, Nina Hoffman and of course, Jackson Goldstone during their World Cup wins this season, the RS (which stands for Race Spec) helmet has already been granted winning pedigree. But how has it improved on the previous model, and is it worth half a grand?

And if you want to see what it’s up against, read our guide to the best mountain bike full face helmets.

Fox Rampage RS

Since its launch in 2006, the Rampage helmet has been a staple of the DH scene for almost 20 years. Among its accolades on the DH circuit, it was also one of the first DH helmets to use the Mips Integra Split safety system. Fast forward to 2025, and the Rampage RS is apparently 250g lighter and 5% more aero than the last model.

In addition, Fox says the Rampage RS, “exceeds industry protection standards.” This means that it’s certified to meet a combination of the European helmet safety standards for motorcyclists and e-bike certification.

Why? Because these standards offer more rigorous testing and different failure critera than traditional mountain bike helmet certifications. The new Rampage RS has also been subject to a redesigned head form, with more sizing: XS to XXL, the same as the Proframe and Speedframe helmets.

Mikey Rangel, Director of Marketing at Fox Racing said: “Gravity experiences have always influenced the direction of what’s expected from the Rampage. Today, athletes are going faster, but the protection standards aren’t keeping up.

“In addition to improving fit, weight, and aerodynamics, we drew on our internal organizational knowledge of protection standards by analyzing race data and by applying other testing standards from the e-bike and moto disciplines. Our goal is to push the protection conversation forward with and for our athletes, knowing that positions us best for our consumers.”

Race Spec

The features of the new Rampage RC helmet are pretty extensive. They include the Mips Integra Split safety system, a carbon fibre shell and a two-position visor ready for GoPro compatibility.

The Mips Integra Split system means there’s more adjustability with the helmet’s fit, with tuned foam densities throghout to protect riders from different levels of impact.

The helmet is available in two colours, and includes a clip-on mud visor, different thickness cheek pads and liners, a carrying casse, a GoPro mount, and “extra hardware.”

Of course, all of this protection comes at a price. And that’s £549.99. They say you can’t put a price on your head, but Fox has well and truly done so. Will you be rushing to the shops (or the proverbial online shops) to grab one?

foxracing.com