It might not turn you into Jackson Goldstone, but the Fox Rampage is one of the best full-face MTB helmets around – now with 25% off it’s at its cheapest price this year

Trusted by some of the best downhill riders on the planet, the Fox Rampage Pro is an iconic helmet, and it's now at one of its best ever prices.



Jackston Goldstone looks in every way like the best downhill bike rider of his generation. The Canadian Santa Cruz Syndicate rider has been on fire in the opening rounds of the World Cup season, with a victory in Loudenvielle backed up by another win last weekend in Leogang, Austria.

As the hottest property in downhill MTB racing, Goldstone is kitted out with the very best mountain bikes, mountain bike apparel, and the best mountain bike helmets, with fans keen to know what kit he uses that, combined with his natural talent, makes him a phenomenally fast rider.

The eagle-eyed amongst you may have spotted that Jackson wears the Red Bull-branded Fox Rampage Pro Carbon helmet, which, for us mere mortals, at around £500 a pop, is perhaps a slight overkill when it comes to an MTB helmet. But if you fancy even trying to match the skills of Goldstone, you have to do it safely, and the standard Rampage helmet is a great choice, currently discounted at Leisure Lakes to just £157.49. That’s 25% off the usual £209.99 price.

Fox Rampage Full-Face Helmet | Save £52.50 at Cyclestore

Was £209.99 now £157.49

The Rampage helmet comes with an aggressive styling and is one of the most affordable, downhill-certified helmets, especially at this price. It features a lightweight, injection-molded ABS shell inspired by the Rampage Pro Carbon version. The 360-degree ventilation provides superior airflow for all-day comfort and the fully adjustable visor is goggle-compatible with the best MTB goggles. Equipped with MIPS technology, it keeps you protected during a crash by reducing rotational forces transmitted to the brain during impact. Available in Matte Black and sizes S-XL. View deal at Cyclestore

It may not be the all-singing and dancing Fox Rampage Pro Carbon helmet that Goldstone wears, but this cheaper sibling has much of the same trickle-down features, which means you get a lightweight, race-ready helmet, packed with performance and protection at a fraction of the cost.

Although we’ve yet to test the Rampage helmet, Fox helmets are generally regarded as some of the best mountain helmets on the market, loaded with style and, of course, safety. We have tested plenty of other models in the Fox range, including the Fox Dropframe Pro , which MBR’s Editor Danny Milner gave an impressive 9 out of 10 score, and the full-face Fox Proframe RS helmet , which also scored an equally impressive 9 out of 10.