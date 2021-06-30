BrakeAce has built a system that can help you brake less – but better.



Telemetry removes the subjectivity from bike set-up.

For those mountain bikers who want to gain further progression, data is often the key.

As the electronics industry has developed a new generation of processors and wireless signalling components, there has been a dramatic broadening in data harvesting. Especially in the realm of mountain bikes.

Making sense of deceleration numbers

Only a few years ago, suspension data was the preserve of pro team, with big budgets. The idea of collecting accurate braking data, was unimaginable for the average rider. But that is all set to change.

Kiwi Matt Miller has spent a lot of time decoding the world of braking data. His company, BrakeAce, believes that great gains be made, by analysing and integrating riding changes, from braking data.

What started as a university project has become a business venture for Matt. His team has developed sensors that clamp onto the front and rear brake callipers of your mountain bike, and then relay a flood of data.

Numbers are nothing without context and Matt’s team at BrakeAce, has developed all the interpretational software, to allow riders a seamless user experience.

Not cheap – but lots of utility

Modulation. Intensity. Duration. The BrakeAce software will interpret all of these and give you a flow score. BrakeAce’s mission is to empower riders, helping them understand where they are over-braking or incorrectly modulating.

The difference between pros and amateurs is often seen in their braking patterns. Anyone who has followed a pro enduro or downhill rider will know that they very rarely drag brakes, using them sparingly, but with great intensity.

BrakeAce can be used comparatively, in a riding group, for slower riders to see where peers are better, on a relatable descent. For coaches, the BrakeAce system has vast potential.

Miller is launching a Kickstarter campaign to bring his BrakeAce wireless sensors and software to market. Indicative pricing is $892, which includes two wireless sensors and the BrakeAce app.