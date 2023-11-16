Whyte’s new E-Lyte e-bike weighs just 16.4kg, uses the Bosch SX motor and does something special to keep out mud

Whyte enters the mid-power e-bike world with a trio of lightweight bikes designed to cope with the muddiest conditions.

Whyte has not one but three new mid-power e-bikes out, all called E-Lyte they start at just 16.4kg, feature full carbon frames and top out at £10,999. Powered by the latest Bosch SX motor, Whyte has sweated the details to bring its range of bikes into competition with the best mid-power electric mountain bikes out there.

It’s a big move from Whyte, there’s still a place for the full power, alloy framed E-160 in the eeb range, but the E-Lyte trio represents a new direction for the UK brand. The new E-Lytes get sleek styling and are totally different in terms of aesthetics from the agricultural linkages of old.

There’s also a Bosch range extender on the Works models, space for a water bottle, exceptional weatherproofing for reliability, and even a new head badge and Whyte logo.

Whyte E-Lyte need to know

Read our first ride review to check out how the E-Lyte 150 Works performs

Three new mid-power e-bikes with full carbon frames and 29in wheels front and rear

E-Lyte 140 Works is an XC/trail bike with 135mm travel and Fox 34 140mm fork, at 16.4kg

E-Lyte 150 Works and E-Lyte 150 RSX are trail/enduro bikes with Fox 36 forks, at 19.2kg

Bosch SX motor, 55Nm torque 600W peak power, 400Wh battery and 250Wh range extender

E-Lyte 150 RSX costs £7,999, 150 Works is £9,999 and 140 Works priced at £10,999

E-Lyte frame

It’s a whole new look for Whyte, the head badge is much cleaner and smarter than before (with a hint of Santa Cruz) and the downtube graphics are easier to read. The big news though is that the frame is full carbon fibre, with some great attention to detail. The downtube is straight as an arrow, putting the weight as low as possible, and that’s backed up by the 250Wh range extender right down by the bottom bracket.

As a UK brand, you’d expect Whyte to go to town weatherproofing the E-Lyte. There’s a seriously chunky rubber rain cover on the seat post clamp to keep out the rain, while the hose ports are all completely sealed. The charge port faces forwards out of the seat tube to stop spray sneaking in, while the pivot bearings are phosphate coated and packed with marine grease.

The E-Lyte range

E-Lyte 140 Works £10,999

Top of the range and grabbing those headlines is the E-Lyte 140 Works, it weighs a claimed 16.4kg in size medium. Uniquely, Whyte names its bikes by front wheel travel, which means the E-Lyte 140 gets 140mm up front and 135mm at the rear.

The bike uses a Fox Float 34 Factory 140mm 44mm offset fork rather than the burlier 36 you’ll find on the 150 bikes. There’s also a non-piggyback shock in the shape of the Fox Float Factory, Evol LV.

There’s a SRAM XX AXS drivetrain, KS Lev Ci dropper post, Race Face NEXT R Carbon 800mm bar, Whyte 40mm stem and SRAM Level Ultimate Stealth four Piston brakes with 180mm rotors.

Lightweight DT SWISS XRC 1501 Spline rims and DT Swiss 240 hubs round out the build, with with Good Year Escape 29×2.4in tyres that weigh 800g.

E-Lyte 150 Works £9,999

Both the 150 models have 150mm forks and generate 142mm rear-wheel travel. The Works build here is the better specced of the two, for starters you get a PowerMore 250Wh range extender with the bike. It weighs 19.2kg in size medium.

Suspension comes through a Fox Float 36 Factory 44mm offset fork and Fox Float X piggyback shock.

Whyte’s brought Hope into the build on the Works bike, with a Hope E-Bike 155mm crankand 36T T-type chainring. The rest of the drivetrain is a mix of AXS Transmission, with an XO rear mech and XS cassette.

The Hope theme continues with the wheels and brakes, the 150 Works uses Hope Pro 5 hubs and Whyte TeXtreme carbon rims, with Front brakes Hope Tech4 V4, four piston, 200mm floating rotor

E-Lyte 150 RSX £7,999

The 150 RSX is the best value bike in the range, and also the lightest of the two 150mm travel bikes. The RSX model uses a SRAM AXS t-type drivetrain, while suspension heads to RockShox, with a Lyrik Select+ fork and Deluxe Select+shock.

The wheelset is Whyte’s own carbon rims and hub, and it’s the same story with the 800mm alloy bar, 40mm stem and 170-200mm dropper post.