The new Whyte E-160 RSX is better in almost every way

Last time we tested it, we heralded the Whyte E-160 as one of the best e-bikes on sale. So how does the new and improved version stack up? Pretty good as it turns out.

Need to know

Enduro e-bike with an alloy frame, 29in, MX and 27.5in wheel options

Frame travel is 150mm and the bike is named for its 160mm fork

Latest version gets the biggest Bosch 750Wh battery across the range, with slicker entry port and cabling to make battery removal very easy

Low and slack geometry tilts the bike firmly downhill, complemented with race-ready tyres and components

RSX comes with Fox Performance Elite suspension, SRAM AXS GX drivetrain and DT Swiss wheels

I stumbled across a Loris Vergier soundboard the other day. At the click of your mouse you get access to all kinds of suspension and riding insights, like “cac-cac-cac-cac,” “wrah-wrah-wrah,” and so on.

I mention it now, because I couldn’t ride the new Whyte E-160 without making sounds like this. It’s such an exuberant bike to ride, it draws out the inner child in you and makes you want to slap corners like Loris, something that took me completely by surprise on a bike that weighs more than 26kg.

While you digest that number, on what is probably the heaviest e-bike I ever ridden, you’ll need to know what’s changed on this iteration of one of our favourite ever e-bikes.

By a mile, the best improvement Whyte has adopted is to make the battery slide in and out more easily. You can put your steel toe cap boots away, because there’s no chance it’ll come careering out and break your foot now, so controlled is the release mechanism.

How easy is it to get the battery out? Simply remove the single hex bolt to slide off the black plastic cover underneath the BB, pull on the nylon webbing strap inside and the 750Wh battery slides out as smoothly as a melted Calipo. There’s no mass of cables to get tangled up in now, and re-entry is just as pleasant a process, thanks to a flip lock lever that packs the battery in tight and ensures there’s no rattle possible.

The old generation bike would have scored full marks in our previous e-Bike of the Year test, but for the crappy battery removal… this year we might have to turn it up to 11.

Also new to the bike are 29in wheels, and it’s a testament to how quickly things have moved on in the e-bike space that just two years ago the smaller wheels were still in vogue. You can still get the bike with 27.5in wheels if you prefer, although principally this is an option for smaller riders, says Whyte.

There’s an MX option too that I’d love to try, because my shorts did make contact with the rear wheel on one steep section of trail. And try it we will, because Whyte will supply a different shock extender link if you want to mullet the bike, matching the geometry across the different wheel sizes.

The grunt behind the new bike is the Bosch Performance Line CX Gen 4 motor, arguably a superior beast to the Shimano EP8 motor, and now you get access to the biggest 750Wh battery available. There are two other battery options on offer aftermarket (625Wh and 500Wh), and all three fit in the bike thanks to the Rail system – unscrew two bolts high up the down tube and you can reposition where the battery makes its connection, before tightening it all back up again.

It means riders could potentially have multiple battery sizes to hand, and take out the most appropriate for the ride they’re doing. But given all the bikes in the range come with the biggest battery, which is more than enough for almost any kind of ride, we suspect few will bother to get an additional one.

Naturally there’s a big new down tube to accommodate the extra energy, and Whyte’s added an oversized head tube to give the frame more stiffness. The little brace joining the top tube to the seat tube has gone, as has the cabling channel that used to run along the top of the down tube. Put all that together and you have a bike that’s much cleaner and less industrial looking. Pretty? Not quite.

The frame stays constant throughout the range of course, but plenty changes from model to model.

The bare bones are that you get three different spec levels to choose from: the top end RSX with Fox 38 Performance Elite fork, Float-X shock and SRAM GX AXS electronic shifting; mid-level RS drops the suspension to Fox’s Performance line with the original Grip damper; while the S level switches to a RockShox setup with a Zeb up front and Deluxe Select R shock, and mechanical GX shifting. Inside that architecture you can opt for full 29in wheels, mullet or 27.5in. To Whyte’s credit, they all come with the big battery too.

The rest of the spec on the top end bike here is almost perfect; Whyte hasn’t fallen into the trap of thumbing on tyres with lightweight casings to save weight, no matter how tempting it must have been – instead you get a Maxxis Assegai EXO+ up front and Minion DHR II Double Down in the rear.

The DT Swiss wheelset, Whyte bar and stem and SRAM Code brakes all scream race-ready too. I’d be happier if the dropper post was longer though, 150mm on the size Large means a lot of the post pokes out from the very short seat tube, and the 220mm rotor up front should be matched on the rear, rather than the smaller 200mm.

In terms of geometry, Whyte’s thinking is that low bottom bracket heights lend a bike better downhill characteristics, and we couldn’t agree more. The BB here is a diminutive 336mm in the low setting, and it helps make you feel comfortably in control on steep and rowdy trails, something worth sacrificing the occasional pedal pin for. The rest of the geometry is pretty similar to the old bike, it’s long and slack as an enduro bike should be.

How it rides

My daily ride is one of the original lightweight e-bikes, the Specialized Kenevo SL, a machine that weighs sub-20kg and prides itself on riding like a ‘normal’ pedal bike. Coming straight off that whippet I was absolutely expecting the Whyte here to feel like a tank – grippy and fast for sure, but not lively and playful. I was 50% wrong.

The E-160 RSX is surprisingly agile, keen to get off the ground and manoeuvrable whether you’re cruising on mellow singletrack or charging through rougher terrain. In my head I’d had a rough ceiling for the weight of an e-bike, where anything north of 23kg was just too heavy, but I’m happy to be set right by the E-160.

The only time this bike feels heavy is when you’re dragging it out of your car or hoiking it into a work stand. Everywhere else, the weight is unremarkable.

Why is it still nimble then, we ask ourselves? A lot has been written about the importance of weight placement, getting it as low as possible, and Whyte still follows that mantra, clocking the motor 90 degrees anticlockwise to let the battery slide in next to it. The longer 750Wh battery naturally makes it harder to get the weight lower, but Whyte says it actually sits even closer to the motor now, because the cables and connectors are at the top of the down tube, not taking up room at the bottom.

In my mind the suspension response is the most important factor though, balancing the fork and the rear suspension, and here Whyte has absolutely done the business.

The bike is dynamic, you can punch it through corners and feel like you’re nailing the tightest of lines. I said earlier I was 50% wrong, but I was also 50% right – the grip and speed it generates is indeed amazing. The E-160 devours choppy terrain, eating up the hits like they’re not there and scavenging grip wherever it goes. I found myself holding highlines that would have me sliding sideways on lesser bikes too.

Verdict So the spec is nearly faultless, the ride is both exciting and composed, and the price is good in these extraordinary times. I did experience more hand buzz on the new bike than I’d anticipated, but whether this is the result of the stiffer front end, increased speed or the fact I didn’t have enough time fettling the suspension, is hard to tell. For the verdict on that you’ll have to wait for our E-bike of the Year test coming up soon