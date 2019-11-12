Voodoo Bizango Carbon looks to be a great £1,000 hardtail

Takes the classic Bizango and makes it lighter and with more progressive geometry
The new Voodoo Bizango Carbon takes the classic mbr award-winning Bizango and makes it lighter and with more progressive geometry.
Voodoo Bizango Carbon need to know
- New for 2020 Voodoo Black Magic Carbon 29er
- 120mm RockShox Judy Silver fork, 12 Speed SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain
- Shimano MT400 Hydraulic Disc Brakes and Maxxis Ardent Tyres
- 67° head angle
- L and XL have same seat tube length/standover (454mm reach on L, 477mm on XL)
- £1,000 SRP
We like Bizangos. We’ve always liked them. The alloy Voodoo Bizango is one of the genuine modern classic hardtails. There’s good reason it has won an award in our coveted Hardtail of the Year tests on multiple occasions. Good geometry, fun ride, sound component choice and good value.
This new carbon Bizango looks set to take all that’s great about the Bizango and polish it up a notch. A carbon fibre hardtail with pretty sorted geometry and no-nonsense finishing kit for a thousand quid. Yes please.
We’ll do our best to sling a leg over one ASAP and let you know our first impressions (followed by a full in-depth review further down the line). In the meantime though, here’s the general gist from Voodoo HQ…
Voodoo: “The Voodoo Bizango Carbon Mountain Bike is the perfect companion from forest roads, to hitting the trail centre, or exploring mountains. With the new 2020 Voodoo Carbon frame the Bizango Carbon weighs in at just 12.8kg and with fully adjustable RockShox Judy Silver forks it can ensure excellent front wheel grip and comfort. With 12 Speed SRAM SX Eagle gearing you’ll enjoy the climb as much as the descents, and topped off with 29″ Maxxis Ardent Tyres the Bizango Carbon is a perfect all-rounder for even the trickiest of trails.”
Voodoo Bizango Carbon specification
Approximate Weight (KG): 12.8kg
Brake Type: Hydraulic Disc Brakes
Forks: RockShox Judy Silver 29″ Boost, Solo Air, 15x110mm Maxle, 51mm offset
Frame Material: Carbon
Gender: Mens
Number of Gears: 12
Pedals Included: Yes
Suspension: Front Suspension
Wheel Size: 29″
Bottom Bracket: PF30 SRAM DUB 73mm Boost
Cassette/Freewheel: SRAM SX Eagle 11-50T (PG1210)
Chain: SRAM SX Eagle 12 speed
Chainset: SRAM SX Eagle Boost 148mm, Powerspline, 32T (S – 170mm, M/L/XL – 175mm)
Fork travel: 120mm
Forks – Adjustable damping: Air pressure, rebound, turn key lockout
Front Brake: Shimano MT400, Hydraulic disc, 180mm Rotor
Front Hub: Alloy, 15x110mm boost, QR
Gear Shifters: SRAM SX 12 speed
Geometry: Voodoo MTB
Grips: Voodoo Tapered lock-on by Velo
Handlebar Type: MTB Riser bar
Handlebars: Alloy, 31,8mm clamp, 15mm rise (Width: all sizes 740mm)
Headset: FSA Orbit C40 ACB (No.42) Tapered 1 1/8″ – 1.5″
Pedals: Alloy Black MTB, 9/16″
Quick Release Front Wheel: Yes
Quick Release Rear Wheel: No (5mm allen key)
Rear Brake: Shimano MT400, Hydraulic disc, 180mm Rotor
Rear Hub: Alloy, 12x148mm, Boost, Sealed Bearing
Rear Mech: SRAM SX Eagle 12 speed
Rims: Voodoo MTB, Double wall alloy, tubeless ready
Saddle: Men’s Voodoo MTB by Velo
Seatpost: Voodoo Alloy, 31.6 x 400mm (All sizes)
Stem: Voodoo Alloy, 31.8mm clamp, (Length: 50mm all sizes)
Tyre Size: 29 x 2.25″ front, 2.2″ rear
Tyres: Maxxis Ardent, folding bead
