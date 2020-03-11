UCI confirm postponement of World Cup DH opening round due to Coronavirus

The opening round of the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will not take place on the scheduled dates

UCI has confirmed rumours of postponement of first round of the 2020 World Cup DH that was due to take place on March 21st-22nd

UCI statement on Lousa World Cup

“Due to the current pneumonia epidemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), which has also affected Portugal in recent days, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) must announce that the opening round of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup which was to take place at Louzanpark in Lousã on 21 and 22 March will not take place on the scheduled dates.

“The UCI fully supports the decision taken by the Lousã local authorities and the Montanha Clube to reschedule the event based on the instructions made on 10 March by the Portuguese public health authorities. In light of the current situation, the running of the event would have potentially presented a health risk to riders, to everyone involved in the event and to fans, and could have contributed to the spread of Covid-19.

“The new date of the event will be announced by the UCI after consultation with the organising committee and the country’s health authorities, taking into account the overall calendar of the series and depending on the evolution of the spread of the coronavirus worldwide and in Portugal.

“The UCI would like to thank the city of Lousã and the Montanha Clube for their cooperation in this difficult situation, as well as the riders, teams and all parties involved for their understanding.”

UCI’s general statement regarding impact of the coronavirus

“Following a meeting held today with representatives of different members of the cycling family – teams, riders and organisers -, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) specifies the following on the subject of the next events on its calendar given the current pneumonia epidemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

“The decision has been taken not to proceed with the cancellation of any events at this stage. Any possible decision to cancel will be taken by the health authorities in the concerned regions depending on the evolution of the local situation and different risk factors identified. The organisers and all members of the cycling family will be obliged to comply to any such decision.

“For the events still taking place, it has been decided that each organiser must take a certain number of measures with the aim of limiting to a maximum the risk of the coronavirus spreading further. These include increasing the distance between the public and riders, particularly in the start and finish zones; respecting a strict medical protocol, variable depending on the country, but in any case including a process for dealing with suspected cases and the provision of a detailed map of establishments capable of carrying out diagnostic tests for the coronavirus; limiting the number of teams staying in each hotel; respecting certain hygiene measures, for example avoiding the use of the same pen by riders signing in at the beginning of the race.

“If the organisers are required, on decision by their authorities, to refuse the participation of certain teams or if teams find themselves unable to take part in an event for a valid reason, the UCI will need to be informed rapidly. In such a situation, it will take necessary measures, on a case-by-case basis, to ensure that no team is penalised, either financially or when their sporting results are considered, in particular when it comes to evaluating their UCI WorldTeam or UCI ProTeam status.

“If the evolution of the situation were to justify other measures, the UCI, which is permanently following the situation and remains in contact with all stakeholders via an ad hoc group, will rapidly take the necessary decisions.

“The UCI reiterates that the measures undertaken aim to reduce the risk of infection among riders, team staff, the public and any other person involved in cycling, in order to avoid contributing to the spread of the coronavirus worldwide.

“The UCI will write to each of cycling’s different groups – teams, riders, organisers and National Federations – with details of measures taken and the procedure to follow.

“The UCI would like to thank the members of the cycling family for their contribution to this fight against the spreading of the coronavirus and calls for the unity of all parties, necessary in this context.

“The same principles will be applied for all events on the UCI International Calendar, and for all disciplines.”