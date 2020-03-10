Rumours of World Cup opening round being cancelled

The UCI have yet to confirm or deny

There are rumours that the first round of World Cup Downhill will be cancelled due to concerns over escalating spread of Coronavirus.

The event was due to take place on March 21-22nd in Portugal.

As well asbeing picked up early by bike sites such as Vital MTB and mtb.news.de, the currrent telltale offical info sources are from the Portugusese Ministry of Health. Who have issued an official document that outdoor events with more than 5000 attendees will be cancelled.

Also, referenced in The Portugal News is an offical government dictat from the Directorate-General for Health that states that “The Directorate-General for Health announced on Sunday the suspension of activities in all leisure or cultural establishments in the municipalities of Lousada and Felgueiras, in the district of Porto.”

And that’s before we get on to the real cat-out-of-the-rumour-bag, Instagram. Here’s Dean Lucas’ latest post…

As mentioned, we have yet to hear anything on them atter from the UCI. There is the outside chance the event could be postponed or event carried out ‘behind closed doors’ ie. without spectators.

We’l update this late-breaking news story when we get more info.