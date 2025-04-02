Top XC racers protest Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to reduce podium size from 5 to 3

Over 120 athletes and 10 World Series teams have signed a statement addressed to the broadcaster

Over 120 cross-country racers and 10 teams from the World Series have signed a letter addressed to Warner Bros. Discovery asking for them to consider reinstating the traditional 5-rider podiums. It comes on the eve of the XC World Cup season opener in Brazil this weekend, the first of two rounds at Araxá.

As the current broadcasters of XC racing, Warner Bros. Discovery hasn’t been without controversy in recent months. Earlier this year, the company announced a price hike in its monthly subscription from £6.99 a month to £30.99 for those wanting to watch mountain biking in 2025.

This latest controversy relates to cross-country World Cup podiums, as Warner Bros. Discovery has reduced the post-race podiums from 5 to 3 riders. Athletes including Nino Schurter, Kate Courtney and more have signed and shared the statement, which “demands” a “5 rider podium in 2025,” arguing that the only reason the company has reduced the podium is “conformity.”

The full statement addressed to Warner Bros. Discovery

“For more than 30 years, the podium at the mountain bike World Cup has been five riders. A podium unique to mountain bike, it has provided countless riders and teams with more exposure and opportunities. It’s been the breakthrough for many athletes and given life to smaller teams. Chasing a podium in our sport at the highest level has always meant a Top 5. It has added value and depth to the sport, given riders more chance to shine in the spotlight and added value to riders, teams and all of the sponsors and brands behind us who are the backbone of professional mountain bike racing.

Warner Brothers Discovery have only one reason for reducing the podium to three riders, conformity. To conform to the norm, to the other sports. A decision that has been made despite strong pushback from the athletes who are the very heart of the sport. We have been ignored and are left without a voice as the future of our sport changes.

As our fans know, mountain biking has never been about conformity, we have carved our own path since the inception of World Cup racing in the 1990’s and we want to keep our unique character. The vast majority of teams and riders feel completely unheard on this topic.

This is our sport and we won’t let conformity strip away its character! We demand the 5 rider podium in 2025!”

Over 120 riders sign the statement

The statement has been signed by over 120 riders from the men’s and women’s sides of the sport, as well as numerous World Series teams, including Orbea Fox Factory Team, Mondraker Factory Racing XC and more.

In the statement, signers argue that the 5-rider podium has been an important way for riders and team to showcase their sponsors on live TV. And by reducing the size of the podiums, Warner Bros. Discovery is throttling this exposure.

They also suggest that the decision has been made “despite strong pushback from the athletes.”

The move to put XC and DH racing behind an even bigger paywall has already left fans with a sour taste in their mouth, but will the further ‘polishing’ of mountain biking divide the community even further?

The season kicks off this weekend in Brazil, with both XCC and XCO races taking place over the weekend.