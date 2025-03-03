Watch live World Cup downhill and XC racing without paying the Discovery+ subscription. This deal from EE gets you 24 months of TNT Sports plus a 50in Samsung to watch it on, for a staggering £15 a month

Eurosport is gone forever, and with live UCI MTB racing now behind a paywall in the UK, this brilliant smart TV rental deal gets you two years of action and a massive TV for half the price of a monthly subscription – if you're an EE customer.

Eurosport in the UK ended last week and it will be sadly missed. It’s been an institution for armchair cycling fans for 30 years, it not only gave us free-to-view coverage of the best mountain biking events, but introduced us to niche sports from around the world like cross-country skiing to show jumping.

With its demise, it means live cycling coverage in the UK, including all the downhill World Cup and XC racing, will now only be shown on TNT Sports – behind a Premium subscription paywall at £30.99 a month. It’s a 343% increase on the basic £6.99 a month Discovery+ subscription (which no longer includes cycling coverage) and even more expensive if you viewed Eurosport as part of a regular TV package.

Like me, you may think this price hike is too much to stomach and have resigned yourself to highlights or trying to find a way around the premium subscription. However, all is not lost because this EE deal I’ve found is brilliant – right now, you can grab yourself 24 months of TNT Sports for just £15 a month. Pretty good at that, but it gets better because EE are throwing in a Samsung 50-inch Smart TV, which makes it an unbeatable entertainment bundle. The one catch is that you need to be on an EE contract for phone or broadband.