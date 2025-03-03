Watch live World Cup downhill and XC racing without paying the Discovery+ subscription. This deal from EE gets you 24 months of TNT Sports plus a 50in Samsung to watch it on, for a staggering £15 a month

Eurosport is gone forever, and with live UCI MTB racing now behind a paywall in the UK, this brilliant smart TV rental deal gets you two years of action and a massive TV for half the price of a monthly subscription – if you're an EE customer.
Eurosport in the UK ended last week and it will be sadly missed. It’s been an institution for armchair cycling fans for 30 years, it not only gave us free-to-view coverage of the best mountain biking events, but introduced us to niche sports from around the world like cross-country skiing to show jumping.
With its demise, it means live cycling coverage in the UK, including all the downhill World Cup and XC racing, will now only be shown on TNT Sports – behind a Premium subscription paywall at £30.99 a month. It’s a 343% increase on the basic £6.99 a month Discovery+ subscription (which no longer includes cycling coverage) and even more expensive if you viewed Eurosport as part of a regular TV package.
Like me, you may think this price hike is too much to stomach and have resigned yourself to highlights or trying to find a way around the premium subscription. However, all is not lost because this EE deal I’ve found is brilliant – right now, you can grab yourself 24 months of TNT Sports for just £15 a month. Pretty good at that, but it gets better because EE are throwing in a Samsung 50-inch Smart TV, which makes it an unbeatable entertainment bundle. The one catch is that you need to be on an EE contract for phone or broadband.
Samsung DU8000 50 inch Smart TV with TNT Sports 24 month bundle for £15 a month.
Get all your mountain bike racing coverage sorted for just £15 a month in this smart TV deal. It’s half the price of the Discovery+ subscription (that includes TNT Sports) and you get the Samsung TV too. You do have to be an EE mobile or WiFi customer to take advantage of the offer and if you don’t fancy this Samsung there are other models/sizes and Sony Bravia offers to consider.
For sports fans, the 24-month TNT Sports subscription gives you all the major cycling races away from MTB like the Tour de France and one-day classics like Paris-Roubaix, but also it’s the home of the Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, and more.
The only catch is you do have to be an existing EE customer, either on a pay monthly phone, have a tablet on a 4GEE WiFi or via a 12-month sim plan, but the latter can be bought for as little as £10 a month. You can add the TNT Sports bundle after one month of taking out a phone contract, or six months as a sim plan customer.