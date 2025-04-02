The XC World Cup season is about to start in Brazil… here’s where, when, and how to watch, and who’s in the running

The first round of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series takes place this weekend at Araxá in Brazil, here's a preview of how to catch all the action

The 2025 cross-country season is underway, and now it’s time for the UCI MTB World Series 2025 to start. The first round takes place in Araxá, Brazil on 3-6 April. Just like last year, there will be back-to-back rounds at the venue, with the second taking place on 10-12 April.

We’re covering the three Ws and an H in this article – that’s the where, when, who and how. So buckle in and read on to find out everything you need to know ahead of the season opener this weekend. We’ve also just learnt that some of the top XC racers have lodged a protest with organisers Warner Brothers Discovery after its decision to reduce the podium size from 5 to 3, check out Rebecca’s news story for an update.

Where and when is the racing on?

Just like last year, the first round of the UCI MTB World Series cross-country is in Araxá, Brazil. It’s roughly 600km south of the country’s capital, and the highest point in the region is 973m, so unlike some of the European rounds, the altitude probably won’t pose a problem to the riders. What may, however, is the humidity which is expected to be around 80%.

The course itself will showcase the newest and best crosscountry mountain bikes, and the area’s red clay trails, as well as forest sections – but the route will be different for each round. It’s set to be another fast and undulating experience for the riders, though, so it’ll be interesting to see whether the same riders as last year thrive on this kind of track.

The racing will begin on Saturday 5 April, with the XC Short Track kicking things off. Then on Sunday, the XCO – Olympic distance follows suit.

The UK is four hours ahead of Brazil, but we’ve done the maths for you so you don’t have to figure out which race is on when. The full schedule is below:

Saturday, 5 April

10:45 event time/ 14:45 GB time – Women’s U23 XC Short Track Race

11:25 event time/ 15:25 GB time – Men’s U23 XC Short Track Race

12:30 event time / 16:30 GB time – Women’s Elite XC Short Track Race

13:10 event time / 17:10 GB time – Men’s Elite XC Short Track Race

Sunday, 6 April

09:00 event time / 13:00 GB time – Women’s U23 XCO Race

11:00 event time / 15:00 GB time – Men’s U23 XCO Race

13:30 event time / 17:30 GB time – Women’s Elite XCO Race

15:30 event time / 19:30 GB time – Men’s Elite XCO Race

How can I watch the XC racing?

If you’re an XC racing fan, you’ve probably read about the controversy surrounding the closure of Eurosport and the increase in the monthly subscription fee for Discovery+. Unfortunately, this remains the only way to legally watch any of the World Series MTB racing this year. That said, we did find a few ways to make it a little bit cheaper than the £30.99 a month Discovery+ is asking for, it’s possible for EE phone contract holders to watch live World Cup downhill and CX racing on TNT for £16 a month… if you lease a new TV.

But for those who will be using Discovery+ or watching on TNT Sports on a regular subscription, you will be able to watch both sets of Elite Women’s and Men’s races throughout the weekend, and the U23 XCO races on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Women’s Elite XCC race will be on from 15:45, and the men’s straight after at 17:00.

On Sunday, the Women’s U23 XCO race will be on from 12:55, and the Men’s U23 XCO race on from 14:55.

The Elite Women’s XCO race will be on from 17:00, and the Men’s Elite XCO race on from 19:15.

Who could win?

Last year, Haley Batten started her season strongly with wins in both the XCC and XCO races in the first round in Brazil. Her Specialized Factory Racing teammate, Victor Koretzky won the Men’s Elite XCC race, and Simon Andreassen of Cannondale Factory Racing won the Men’s Elite XCO race.

But who could be victorious this year? It’s always difficult to tell who’s riding well this early in the season, but there have been a few races outside of the World Series so far with riders like Jolanda Neff looking quite strong for her new Cannondale team.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot obviously won’t be on the start line this year, as she hung up her MTB race wheels last year. Rebecca Henderson will also be missing from the first round as she recovers from a broken shoulder sustained during the Australian National Championships…which she still won.

Haley Batten could have been a strong contender to do it two years on the trot, but she’s decided to stay in the US rather and train rather than head to South America for the first rounds. Riders like Alessandra Keller, winner of the overall 2024 World Cup Series, Loana Lecomte and Puck Pieterse will also be looking to impress early on this year. Evie Richards will be one to watch, particularly in the XCC race, as she currently holds the World Champion bands.

In the Elite Men’s races, Victor Koretsky will be hard to overlook. He had a pretty terrific season last year, and started the year strong so he could be looking to repeat that success in 2025.

In a shock move over winter, World Champion Alan Hatherly left Cannondale to join road WorldTour Team Jayco AlUla, with a plan to combine his racing this year. Whether he will be there on Saturday remains to be seen.

It wouldn’t be an XC ‘who to watch’ section without mentioning Nino Schurter, now would it? The Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team rider is heading into his 21st World Cup season and looking to add to his win tally.